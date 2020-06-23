Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly

813 Maroon Peak Circle Available 02/01/19 Gorgeous 5 BR 3 BA home for rent in Rock Creek with incredible mountain views. - So much is new in this gorgeous 5 BR 3 BA home with incredible mountain views! New flooring, new lighting, new int paint, new doors & trim throughout. Gorgeous new bathrooms. Amazing master suite w/ Grohe electronic controls. Surround sound, gas fireplace w/ new travertine surround. Open kitchen w/ granite, stainless appl. Large deck overlooks professionally landscaped yard. Mtn/foothills views from upper level rms. Central A/C & ceiling fans. Excellent location near shopping, dining, & trails! Quiet Superior location yet close to CostCo, Whole Foods, and restaurants.



(RLNE4610065)