All apartments in Superior
Find more places like 2300 S. Rock Creek Pkwy,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Superior, CO
/
2300 S. Rock Creek Pkwy,
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:46 AM

2300 S. Rock Creek Pkwy,

2300 Rock Creek Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Superior
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2300 Rock Creek Parkway, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
We are subletting our 3 bedroom, 2 bath , open space Mountain View. Very rare opportunity. Rent included Gym, basketball court, 3 swim pools with 1 swim pool is open year around with Jacuzzi, playgrounds, next to the open space and lake, tennis courts. Great family/ pet friendly community. Rent can start in min December 2019 or earlier until 5th of September 2020, price is 2285$ . you will be allowed to renew the rent
We absolutely adore this community, but we are moving out of state. We hate to leave , mostly because the people are great and amenities are amazing, and we are hoping some lucky person can take over the lease for us. This apartment will be UNFURNISHED.
The Bell Flatirons Community is 1 mile away.
10 min drive to McCaslin park and ride to Boulder to Denver
5 min drive to wholefoods and flatiron bus station
safeway is 2 min drive
Interested to see? let us know

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 S. Rock Creek Pkwy, have any available units?
2300 S. Rock Creek Pkwy, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 2300 S. Rock Creek Pkwy, have?
Some of 2300 S. Rock Creek Pkwy,'s amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 S. Rock Creek Pkwy, currently offering any rent specials?
2300 S. Rock Creek Pkwy, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 S. Rock Creek Pkwy, pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 S. Rock Creek Pkwy, is pet friendly.
Does 2300 S. Rock Creek Pkwy, offer parking?
No, 2300 S. Rock Creek Pkwy, does not offer parking.
Does 2300 S. Rock Creek Pkwy, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 S. Rock Creek Pkwy, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 S. Rock Creek Pkwy, have a pool?
Yes, 2300 S. Rock Creek Pkwy, has a pool.
Does 2300 S. Rock Creek Pkwy, have accessible units?
No, 2300 S. Rock Creek Pkwy, does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 S. Rock Creek Pkwy, have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 S. Rock Creek Pkwy, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2300 S. Rock Creek Pkwy, have units with air conditioning?
No, 2300 S. Rock Creek Pkwy, does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr
Superior, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Superior 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSuperior 2 Bedroom Apartments
Superior 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsSuperior Apartments with Gyms
Superior Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO
Applewood, COBerkley, COWelby, COGunbarrel, COStonegate, COWindsor, COShaw Heights, COErie, COEaton, COCherry Creek, CONiwot, COKen Caryl, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College