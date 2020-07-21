2300 S. Rock Creek Pkwy,

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool playground basketball court tennis court

We are subletting our 3 bedroom, 2 bath , open space Mountain View. Very rare opportunity. Rent included Gym, basketball court, 3 swim pools with 1 swim pool is open year around with Jacuzzi, playgrounds, next to the open space and lake, tennis courts. Great family/ pet friendly community. Rent can start in min December 2019 or earlier until 5th of September 2020, price is 2285$ . you will be allowed to renew the rent

We absolutely adore this community, but we are moving out of state. We hate to leave , mostly because the people are great and amenities are amazing, and we are hoping some lucky person can take over the lease for us. This apartment will be UNFURNISHED.

The Bell Flatirons Community is 1 mile away.

10 min drive to McCaslin park and ride to Boulder to Denver

5 min drive to wholefoods and flatiron bus station

safeway is 2 min drive

Interested to see? let us know