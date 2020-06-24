1438 Amherst st.

Amenities

Available 08/01/19 Roommate needed - Private bedroom shared bath - Property Id: 128840



Private bedroom with shared bath with one other in a four bedroom house in Superior, CO. Nine miles from CU Boulder campus. To share with 3 other CU Boulder students. Utilities will be paid for by each tenant, one-fourth of the total cost. Basic internet is available, the tenant may add higher speed internet at their own cost.

There will be a medium size dog on premise but no additional pets allowed.

