Superior, CO
1438 Amherst st.
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:16 AM

1438 Amherst st.

1438 Amherst Street · No Longer Available
Location

1438 Amherst Street, Superior, CO 80027
Rock Creek Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 Roommate needed - Private bedroom shared bath - Property Id: 128840

Private bedroom with shared bath with one other in a four bedroom house in Superior, CO. Nine miles from CU Boulder campus. To share with 3 other CU Boulder students. Utilities will be paid for by each tenant, one-fourth of the total cost. Basic internet is available, the tenant may add higher speed internet at their own cost.
There will be a medium size dog on premise but no additional pets allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128840
Property Id 128840

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4949039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 Amherst st. have any available units?
1438 Amherst st. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 1438 Amherst st. have?
Some of 1438 Amherst st.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 Amherst st. currently offering any rent specials?
1438 Amherst st. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 Amherst st. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1438 Amherst st. is pet friendly.
Does 1438 Amherst st. offer parking?
No, 1438 Amherst st. does not offer parking.
Does 1438 Amherst st. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1438 Amherst st. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 Amherst st. have a pool?
No, 1438 Amherst st. does not have a pool.
Does 1438 Amherst st. have accessible units?
No, 1438 Amherst st. does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 Amherst st. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1438 Amherst st. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1438 Amherst st. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1438 Amherst st. does not have units with air conditioning.
