Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool

This Ground level no stairs, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Condo in the Stonegate community of Parker offers all the all the comforts of home. 2 Good size bedrooms, Spacious Kitchen with breakfast counter, Washer and Dryer, 2 Full Bathrooms, 1 side porch off the living area and 1 porch off the Master bedroom. Enjoy pool and clubhouse, great Parker schools. immediate access to E-470.