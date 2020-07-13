/
apartments with pool
189 Apartments for rent in Stonegate, CO with pool
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
9305 Las Ramblas #B
9305 Las Ramblas Court, Stonegate, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1505 sqft
9305 Las Ramblas #B Available 07/16/20 Parker Beautiful Townhome !! - Beautiful Town home !!!!!!!!!!! Main floor home that features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. When you enter into this home you will be surprised.
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
9783 Ironstone Place
9783 Ironstone Place, Stonegate, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2128 sqft
9783 Ironstone Place Available 08/01/20 Perfect Stonegate home loaded with upgrades on a cul-de-sac. - This lovely home with 3 bedrooms up + office on main level with built in stone desk.
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
9350 Amison Cir
9350 Amison Circle, Stonegate, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,590
876 sqft
This beautiful condo will be available for lease on July 13th of this year. A virtual tour is available that will allow you to walk through the property from the comfort of your couch! Reach out to us and we can send you the link.
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
15585 Quarry Hill Drive
15585 Quarry Hill Drive, Stonegate, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2305 sqft
15585 Quarry Hill Drive Available 05/08/20 Beautiful 2 story home on corner lot in Stonegate! - This home has been updated to include beautiful wood floors, new carpet and paint, The kitchen has newer appliances, formal dining room, family room with
Results within 1 mile of Stonegate
Verified
30 Units Available
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1235 sqft
Convenient Parker location near local museums, parks, and schools. Newly renovated with W/D in unit, bathtubs, fireplaces, and extra storage. Furnished apartments make move in extra simple.
Verified
24 Units Available
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans and top-notch amenities such as fireplace, patio/balcony, and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour fitness center and year-round heated pool. Perfectly situated in the center of Douglas County.
1 Unit Available
Clarke Farms
17211 Niwot Place
17211 Niwot Place, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,575
2800 sqft
*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE WITH A PAYMENT OF $2550/MONTH THE FIRST YEAR AND $2650/MONTH THE SECOND YEAR!! *** This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
9180 Rolling Way Unit 203
9180 Rolling Way, Douglas County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
925 sqft
9180 Rolling Way Unit 203 Available 07/15/20 Charming 2 BD 1 BA Condo With Community Pool and Fitness Center Access! - Enjoy this apartment style 2 bedroom condo located in the heart of Parker Colorado.
1 Unit Available
10054 Nadine Lane
10054 Nadine Avenue, Douglas County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2574 sqft
Maintenance Free and Easy Living in a Fantastic Neighborhood. Meridian Village is one of the most sought after places to live in South Metro Denver.
Results within 5 miles of Stonegate
Verified
13 Units Available
Dove Valley Apartments
7550 S Blackhawk St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,401
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1220 sqft
Wheelchair-accessible units with balconies and open floor plans. Residents can reserve poolside BBQ grills for private parties. Very secure, gated community. Many close by shopping options: Shops at Dove Valley, Parker Antique Shoppe, and many more.
Verified
21 Units Available
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,285
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1525 sqft
Great location within the Denver area. Newly renovated apartments conveniently feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Verified
52 Units Available
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,240
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1235 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stone Canyon Apartments in Parker. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
27 Units Available
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,266
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1278 sqft
Welcome to Parker Hilltop! Our apartments for rent in Parker, Colorado exemplify luxury apartment living at its finest. Take advantage of the greater Denver area while still enjoying the small-town perks of Parker, Colorado.
Verified
16 Units Available
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,245
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,403
1340 sqft
Conveniently located near Viet Pho, Five Guys, Via Baci Italian Bistro, and so many more dining options. Residents love to frequent the Lone Tree Arts Center for entertainment. On-site, tenants have access to a year-round pool. All apartments feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Verified
21 Units Available
Waterford Lone Tree
10047 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1393 sqft
Huge windows and nine foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with water features and sundeck, plus year-round spa. Walking distance to Lincoln Light Rail Station.
Verified
16 Units Available
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1291 sqft
Newly constructed units with granite counters and extra storage. Ample community amenities, including a pool, shuffleboard and volleyball court. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Near FlatAcres Marketcenter/Parker Pavilions.
Verified
13 Units Available
Vela Meridian
10115 S Peoria St, Meridian, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1111 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, a fireplace and air conditioning. Community amenities include a garage, fire pit, pool and internet cafe. A short distance from Park Meadows Mall and Bluffs Regional Park Trail.
Verified
18 Units Available
Inverness
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,384
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,387
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1036 sqft
Quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Green living with energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances, bike storage and electric car charging stations. Comfortable resident lounge with 80-inch flat screen TV. Ten minute walk to lightrail station.
Verified
37 Units Available
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,200
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1237 sqft
Cozy homes with built-in book shelves and a patio/balcony. Play sand volleyball on site. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to the Denver Technological Center, Park Meadows Mall and Denver International Airport.
Verified
16 Units Available
Camden Lincoln Station
10177 Station Way, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,299
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,439
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1172 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with gorgeous mountain views. Features include stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Enjoy a morning workout at the fitness center and evening cookout at the barbecue area. Located beside I-25.
Verified
20 Units Available
Inverness
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,585
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1249 sqft
Located in Englewood, Colorado, part of Denver’s South Corridor, The Palmer is conveniently located near The Inverness Business Park and The Denver Tech Center.
Verified
12 Units Available
Ovation
9580 Ridgegate Pkwy, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,448
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,177
1334 sqft
Newly constructed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Enjoy a pool and grill area on site. Close to I-25. Shop at the Lincoln Commons Shopping Center. Walk at Belvedere Park.
Verified
35 Units Available
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently near Hwy 83. Each residence offers private patio, in-unit laundry, and ample storage with walk-in closets. Car wash, clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, sauna, and media room. Pet-friendly community with parking and concierge.
Verified
40 Units Available
The Retreat at Park Meadows
10200 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1454 sqft
Minutes from key locations: I-25, Lincoln Light Rail Station, and Park Meadows. Property offers facilities for residents, including a clubhouse and business center. Heated pools flanked by a tanning deck and beautiful fountain. Surrounded by basketball courts, a tennis court, and a putting green.
