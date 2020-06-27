4233 s. decatur st

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

6-bedroom house in Englewood - Property Id: 134812



- Conveniently located: Near the Oxford RTD Light Rail Station. Close to River Point with tons of shopping and restaurants. Beautiful South Platte River trails with many parks nearby. Chase Park with children's playground is just a couple of houses down the street. Just 15 minutes to get Downtown Denver.

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 3 (one on each floor)

- Garage/Parking: Oversized 720 sqft 2-car detached garage. One of those spaces was converted into a workshop area with lots of shelf space/cabinets for all your tools. Long driveway.

- Other features: Spacious sun room with a hot tub and refrigerator attached to the garage. Extra shed in the backyard. Brand new roof, and construction is mostly brick, which means better retention of heat & AC = lower utility costs. Gardener's dream with many flower beds, mature rose bushes, grape vines, producing peach tree, and a container garden area.

- Utilities: All are responsible by tenant (i.e. Gas, Electricity, Water, Trash, Cable/Internet, etc).

