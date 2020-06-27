All apartments in Sheridan
4233 s. decatur st

4233 South Decatur Street · No Longer Available
Location

4233 South Decatur Street, Sheridan, CO 80110

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
6-bedroom house in Englewood - Property Id: 134812

- Conveniently located: Near the Oxford RTD Light Rail Station. Close to River Point with tons of shopping and restaurants. Beautiful South Platte River trails with many parks nearby. Chase Park with children's playground is just a couple of houses down the street. Just 15 minutes to get Downtown Denver.
- Beds: 6
- Baths: 3 (one on each floor)
- Garage/Parking: Oversized 720 sqft 2-car detached garage. One of those spaces was converted into a workshop area with lots of shelf space/cabinets for all your tools. Long driveway.
- Other features: Spacious sun room with a hot tub and refrigerator attached to the garage. Extra shed in the backyard. Brand new roof, and construction is mostly brick, which means better retention of heat & AC = lower utility costs. Gardener's dream with many flower beds, mature rose bushes, grape vines, producing peach tree, and a container garden area.
- Utilities: All are responsible by tenant (i.e. Gas, Electricity, Water, Trash, Cable/Internet, etc).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134812
Property Id 134812

(RLNE4994058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

