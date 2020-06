Amenities

pet friendly parking

Currently pending Eviction. Move in and or Avail. Date may change.



Great 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment home nestled in the quaint inner city of Sheridan just south of the Lowell & 285 Hwy. Enjoy this open floor plan and two off street parking spaces included in rent price!



Pets Okay!

$250 Pet Deposit Per Pet

$25 Pet Rent Per Month

Limit 2 Pets

Breed Restrictions Apply



Shared Laundry (set scheduled days)



Tenant pays: Electric

Owner pays: Water, Sewer, Gas, Trash



Deposit - 1 months rent



Rental Requirements

No Prior Evictions in past 7 years

Credit Score must be 550 or higher

Provide Proof of Income 2.5 times the monthly rent (gross income)



Application $30 (per person of the age 18 or older)



Call today to schedule a private showing! Showings Start: 4-16-2020