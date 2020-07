Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator extra storage fireplace oven range walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool putting green garage hot tub package receiving sauna volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access media room yoga

Surrounded by 30 acres of mature landscaping, you'll discover that life is better at The Meadows at Meridian. Offering unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes with attached and detached garage parking available. Ideally located in Parker near Meridian Business Park, with convenient access to The Denver Tech Center, I-25, C-470, E-470, DIA, Sky Ridge Medical Center and just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Park Meadows. Located seven minutes from the Lincoln - RTD Lightrail Station and six minutes to Charles Schwab.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual tours and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes in the gallery on our website. Contact us today to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant.