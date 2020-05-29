9526 S Coltsfoot Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

JUST LOWERED PRICE! Available Now. Must-see huge 6-bed ranch plus office on a corner lot. Main level with open floor plan and beautiful wood flooring, great room, living room, master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms. Large back deck. High-end eat-in kitchen with granite, and upgraded cabinets, double oven, and gas stove. Upgraded master suite with fireplace, 5 piece master bath, large walk-in closet, jetted tub. Lower level with family room, mother-in-law suite with a wet bar and separate bath, large bonus room/bedroom, and another 2 bedrooms. 3 car garage. Washer/dryer included. In a quiet neighborhood. Nearby: Rec. Center, shopping, dining, trails, I25, E470 and Parker Road. 2 furnaces and 2 A/C. Tenants are responsible for yard/snow care. Deposit equal 1 months rent. Apps $55/adult. Min income 3x rent. No pets, please. Call or text Suzanne at 352-978-9944 to schedule a showing.