9526 S Coltsfoot Drive

9526 South Coltsfoot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9526 South Coltsfoot Drive, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
JUST LOWERED PRICE! Available Now. Must-see huge 6-bed ranch plus office on a corner lot. Main level with open floor plan and beautiful wood flooring, great room, living room, master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms. Large back deck. High-end eat-in kitchen with granite, and upgraded cabinets, double oven, and gas stove. Upgraded master suite with fireplace, 5 piece master bath, large walk-in closet, jetted tub. Lower level with family room, mother-in-law suite with a wet bar and separate bath, large bonus room/bedroom, and another 2 bedrooms. 3 car garage. Washer/dryer included. In a quiet neighborhood. Nearby: Rec. Center, shopping, dining, trails, I25, E470 and Parker Road. 2 furnaces and 2 A/C. Tenants are responsible for yard/snow care. Deposit equal 1 months rent. Apps $55/adult. Min income 3x rent. No pets, please. Call or text Suzanne at 352-978-9944 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9526 S Coltsfoot Drive have any available units?
9526 S Coltsfoot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 9526 S Coltsfoot Drive have?
Some of 9526 S Coltsfoot Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9526 S Coltsfoot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9526 S Coltsfoot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9526 S Coltsfoot Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9526 S Coltsfoot Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 9526 S Coltsfoot Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9526 S Coltsfoot Drive offers parking.
Does 9526 S Coltsfoot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9526 S Coltsfoot Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9526 S Coltsfoot Drive have a pool?
No, 9526 S Coltsfoot Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9526 S Coltsfoot Drive have accessible units?
No, 9526 S Coltsfoot Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9526 S Coltsfoot Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9526 S Coltsfoot Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
