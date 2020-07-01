8647 Wildrye Circle

Amenities
Wait, a home in Parker? Yes, just what I have been looking for! I love it this house, it has room to grow, a great location, a yard and more! A place for my ping pong table, not to mention Great Schools, (when they are in session)!! IT LOOKS: VERY WELL KEPT COTTONWOOD TRI-LEVEL WITH BASEMENT! SUPER OPEN FLOOR PLAN TONS OF FINISHED SQUARE FOOTAGE. GREAT CURB APPEAL AND INCREDIBLY PRIVATE BACKYARD! I want this house! I better call today..... Colorado First Realty: Ryan 303-Eight40-474Eight
Wait, a home in Parker? Yes, just what I have been looking for! I love it this house, it has room to grow, a great location, a yard and more! A place for my ping pong table, not to mention Great Schools, (when they are in session)!!
IT LOOKS:
VERY WELL KEPT COTTONWOOD TRI-LEVEL WITH BASEMENT!
SUPER OPEN FLOOR PLAN TONS OF FINISHED SQUARE FOOTAGE.
GREAT CURB APPEAL AND INCREDIBLY PRIVATE BACKYARD!
I want this house! I better call today.....
Colorado First Realty: Ryan 303-Eight40-474Eight