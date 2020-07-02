All apartments in Parker
Last updated February 19 2020

8587 Apache Plume Drive

Location

8587 Apache Plume Drive, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a two-car garage. New grey plank flooring and high end carpet throughout. Freshly painted inside and out, new light fixtures, brand new modern kitchen with stainless steel vent hood and gorgeous steel and stone mosaic chevron back-splash. Large deck that backs to open space. Newer appliances. Laundry room with washer/dryer and built in ironing board. New concrete driveway and sidewalk. Sprinkler system in front and back. Wood burning fireplace in family room. Pets allowed with pet deposit. School bus stop in front of house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8587 Apache Plume Drive have any available units?
8587 Apache Plume Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 8587 Apache Plume Drive have?
Some of 8587 Apache Plume Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8587 Apache Plume Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8587 Apache Plume Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8587 Apache Plume Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8587 Apache Plume Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8587 Apache Plume Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8587 Apache Plume Drive offers parking.
Does 8587 Apache Plume Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8587 Apache Plume Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8587 Apache Plume Drive have a pool?
No, 8587 Apache Plume Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8587 Apache Plume Drive have accessible units?
No, 8587 Apache Plume Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8587 Apache Plume Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8587 Apache Plume Drive has units with dishwashers.

