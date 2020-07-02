8587 Apache Plume Drive

Amenities

Fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a two-car garage. New grey plank flooring and high end carpet throughout. Freshly painted inside and out, new light fixtures, brand new modern kitchen with stainless steel vent hood and gorgeous steel and stone mosaic chevron back-splash. Large deck that backs to open space. Newer appliances. Laundry room with washer/dryer and built in ironing board. New concrete driveway and sidewalk. Sprinkler system in front and back. Wood burning fireplace in family room. Pets allowed with pet deposit. School bus stop in front of house.



