23541 Broadmoor Drive

Amenities
Room for the whole family! Close to shopping, dining, and Mainstreet! Backs to open space, quiet neighborhood near parks and trails. This 3 bedroom 3 bath home is well maintained, clean and ready to move in! Fireplace, deck, formal living room, den, vaulted ceilings, spacious kitchen. Plenty of parking with 2 car garage and driveway. BRING your dog or cat with negotiable deposit. Don't miss out, call today for a showing! Fill out the contact info asap and set an appoint with John at renters warehouse before it's gone! GO HERE https://showmojo.com/l/afae85b023 Required Deposit $2,195+ Admin Fee $150 and $7 credit reporting. Video Tour https://youtu.be/3WNTLST5mNs