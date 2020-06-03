All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 23541 Broadmoor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
23541 Broadmoor Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:20 PM

23541 Broadmoor Drive

23541 Broadmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

23541 Broadmoor Drive, Parker, CO 80138
Villages of Parker

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Room for the whole family! Close to shopping, dining, and Mainstreet! Backs to open space, quiet neighborhood near parks and trails. This 3 bedroom 3 bath home is well maintained, clean and ready to move in! Fireplace, deck, formal living room, den, vaulted ceilings, spacious kitchen. Plenty of parking with 2 car garage and driveway. BRING your dog or cat with negotiable deposit. Don't miss out, call today for a showing! Fill out the contact info asap and set an appoint with John at renters warehouse before it's gone! GO HERE https://showmojo.com/l/afae85b023 Required Deposit $2,195+ Admin Fee $150 and $7 credit reporting. Video Tour https://youtu.be/3WNTLST5mNs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23541 Broadmoor Drive have any available units?
23541 Broadmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 23541 Broadmoor Drive have?
Some of 23541 Broadmoor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23541 Broadmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23541 Broadmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23541 Broadmoor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 23541 Broadmoor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 23541 Broadmoor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23541 Broadmoor Drive offers parking.
Does 23541 Broadmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23541 Broadmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23541 Broadmoor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 23541 Broadmoor Drive has a pool.
Does 23541 Broadmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 23541 Broadmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23541 Broadmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 23541 Broadmoor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd
Parker, CO 80134
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr
Parker, CO 80138
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd
Parker, CO 80134
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolParker Pet Friendly Places
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs