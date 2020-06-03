23541 Broadmoor Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Room for the whole family! Close to shopping, dining, and Mainstreet! Backs to open space, quiet neighborhood near parks and trails. This 3 bedroom 3 bath home is well maintained, clean and ready to move in! Fireplace, deck, formal living room, den, vaulted ceilings, spacious kitchen. Plenty of parking with 2 car garage and driveway. BRING your dog or cat with negotiable deposit. Don't miss out, call today for a showing! Fill out the contact info asap and set an appoint with John at renters warehouse before it's gone! GO HERE https://showmojo.com/l/afae85b023 Required Deposit $2,195+ Admin Fee $150 and $7 credit reporting. Video Tour https://youtu.be/3WNTLST5mNs