Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22980 Hope Dale Avenue

22980 Hope Dale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

22980 Hope Dale Avenue, Parker, CO 80138
Villages of Parker

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The picture-perfect exterior and views set the scene for the even more strikingly beautiful interior!. Located on the 13th Fairway of the Black Bear Golf Course, this home not only offers a serene golf course setting. The inviting and cozy floorplan offers 5 large bedrooms (4 upper, 1 basement), 5 bathrooms, a gorgeous walkout basement. Master suite boasts 5-piece master bathroom with walk in closet. 3-car garage.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22980 Hope Dale Avenue have any available units?
22980 Hope Dale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 22980 Hope Dale Avenue have?
Some of 22980 Hope Dale Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22980 Hope Dale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22980 Hope Dale Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22980 Hope Dale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 22980 Hope Dale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 22980 Hope Dale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 22980 Hope Dale Avenue does offer parking.
Does 22980 Hope Dale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22980 Hope Dale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22980 Hope Dale Avenue have a pool?
No, 22980 Hope Dale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 22980 Hope Dale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22980 Hope Dale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22980 Hope Dale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 22980 Hope Dale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
