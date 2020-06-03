22980 Hope Dale Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

The picture-perfect exterior and views set the scene for the even more strikingly beautiful interior!. Located on the 13th Fairway of the Black Bear Golf Course, this home not only offers a serene golf course setting. The inviting and cozy floorplan offers 5 large bedrooms (4 upper, 1 basement), 5 bathrooms, a gorgeous walkout basement. Master suite boasts 5-piece master bathroom with walk in closet. 3-car garage.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.