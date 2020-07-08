22066 Day Star Drive

Amenities

WOW EVERYTHING IS UPGRADED! Villages Of Parker. - COME ON! THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR! Look no further for I have the perfect affordable home for you! That is if you are wanting a house that doesn't look like a rental!



You'll enjoy this 2 story home located in the Villages Of Parker. Brought to you by Jaris Realty, Inc. call today

303-835-0041 for your private showing of this home. Available October 2019

Primary features include: 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Chefs Kitchen has all high end matching stainless steel appliances with a large stainless steel farm sink. Great for entertaining open floor with french doors that lead from the dining room to the backyard where you'll step out onto your patio that has a huge retractable awning, massive fully fenced in yard with plush green grass. Smart homes features throughout the home.

- No pet policy

- All Appliances included.



No Cats Allowed



