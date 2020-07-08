All apartments in Parker
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

22066 Day Star Drive

22066 Day Star Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22066 Day Star Drive, Parker, CO 80138
Villages of Parker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
WOW EVERYTHING IS UPGRADED! Villages Of Parker. - COME ON! THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR! Look no further for I have the perfect affordable home for you! That is if you are wanting a house that doesn't look like a rental!

You'll enjoy this 2 story home located in the Villages Of Parker. Brought to you by Jaris Realty, Inc. call today
303-835-0041 for your private showing of this home. Available October 2019
Primary features include: 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Chefs Kitchen has all high end matching stainless steel appliances with a large stainless steel farm sink. Great for entertaining open floor with french doors that lead from the dining room to the backyard where you'll step out onto your patio that has a huge retractable awning, massive fully fenced in yard with plush green grass. Smart homes features throughout the home.
Call Jaris Realty Inc. today at 303-835-0041 to set a time to see this home.

This one really won't last. Call us TODAY!
- No pet policy
- All Appliances included.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5197686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22066 Day Star Drive have any available units?
22066 Day Star Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 22066 Day Star Drive have?
Some of 22066 Day Star Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Is 22066 Day Star Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22066 Day Star Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22066 Day Star Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 22066 Day Star Drive is pet friendly.
Does 22066 Day Star Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22066 Day Star Drive offers parking.
Does 22066 Day Star Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22066 Day Star Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22066 Day Star Drive have a pool?
No, 22066 Day Star Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22066 Day Star Drive have accessible units?
No, 22066 Day Star Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22066 Day Star Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22066 Day Star Drive has units with dishwashers.

