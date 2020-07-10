22030 Laurel Oak Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/86f5f2a074 ---- Beautiful Parker home on a large lot in cul-de-sac. MAIN FLOOR MASTER suite. Stunning Acacia hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with hickory cabinets, slab granite, gas cooktop, double ovens. Main floor laundry room AND laundry room in finished basement. Main floor study, 2 story great room, formal dining, kitchen with nook, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, loft, 3 car garage with workbench, finished basement with wet bar and fireplace. Plus amazing Trex deck with lights at posts, private backyard with mature landscaping! Perfect home in fabulous neighborhood. Community pool, Black Bear Golf Club, tennis, parks, schools---all nearby. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Dog friendly, No cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website 3 Car Garage Backs To Open Space/Park Community Pool High End Appliances Large Finished Basement Private Backyard Tennis Courts