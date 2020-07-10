All apartments in Parker
Last updated July 27 2019 at 4:40 PM

22030 Laurel Oak Dr

22030 Laurel Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22030 Laurel Oak Drive, Parker, CO 80138
Villages of Parker

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/86f5f2a074 ---- Beautiful Parker home on a large lot in cul-de-sac. MAIN FLOOR MASTER suite. Stunning Acacia hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with hickory cabinets, slab granite, gas cooktop, double ovens. Main floor laundry room AND laundry room in finished basement. Main floor study, 2 story great room, formal dining, kitchen with nook, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, loft, 3 car garage with workbench, finished basement with wet bar and fireplace. Plus amazing Trex deck with lights at posts, private backyard with mature landscaping! Perfect home in fabulous neighborhood. Community pool, Black Bear Golf Club, tennis, parks, schools---all nearby. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Dog friendly, No cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website 3 Car Garage Backs To Open Space/Park Community Pool High End Appliances Large Finished Basement Private Backyard Tennis Courts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22030 Laurel Oak Dr have any available units?
22030 Laurel Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 22030 Laurel Oak Dr have?
Some of 22030 Laurel Oak Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22030 Laurel Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
22030 Laurel Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22030 Laurel Oak Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 22030 Laurel Oak Dr is pet friendly.
Does 22030 Laurel Oak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 22030 Laurel Oak Dr offers parking.
Does 22030 Laurel Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22030 Laurel Oak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22030 Laurel Oak Dr have a pool?
Yes, 22030 Laurel Oak Dr has a pool.
Does 22030 Laurel Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 22030 Laurel Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 22030 Laurel Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 22030 Laurel Oak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

