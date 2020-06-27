All apartments in Parker
Last updated September 10 2019 at 7:35 AM

21926 Swale Dr

21926 Swale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21926 Swale Drive, Parker, CO 80138
Villages of Parker

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
This 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home is located on a cul-de-sac, backs to open area and located near elementary school. Kitchen with hardwood flooring and gas stove is open to the spacious family room with berber carpet and gas fireplace. Convenient main floor laundry located off the kitchen. Fantastic, fenced backyard with water feature. Professionally finished garden level basement with 5th bedroom and 3/4 bathroom. Basement theater room with wet bar is perfect for entertaining. Large master bedroom with private deck. 3 car garage for additional storage. Please call Pam at 303-872-9118, Ext. 8 or email pam@woodruffpm.com to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21926 Swale Dr have any available units?
21926 Swale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 21926 Swale Dr have?
Some of 21926 Swale Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21926 Swale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
21926 Swale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21926 Swale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 21926 Swale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 21926 Swale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 21926 Swale Dr offers parking.
Does 21926 Swale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21926 Swale Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21926 Swale Dr have a pool?
No, 21926 Swale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 21926 Swale Dr have accessible units?
No, 21926 Swale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 21926 Swale Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21926 Swale Dr has units with dishwashers.
