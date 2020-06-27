21926 Swale Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage media room

This 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home is located on a cul-de-sac, backs to open area and located near elementary school. Kitchen with hardwood flooring and gas stove is open to the spacious family room with berber carpet and gas fireplace. Convenient main floor laundry located off the kitchen. Fantastic, fenced backyard with water feature. Professionally finished garden level basement with 5th bedroom and 3/4 bathroom. Basement theater room with wet bar is perfect for entertaining. Large master bedroom with private deck. 3 car garage for additional storage. Please call Pam at 303-872-9118, Ext. 8 or email pam@woodruffpm.com to schedule a showing.