Last updated November 26 2019

21578 East Stroll Avenue

21578 East Stroll Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21578 East Stroll Avenue, Parker, CO 80138
Reata North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Four bedroom, three and a half bath low-maintenance home for rent in beautiful Idyllwilde. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinets, quartz counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The main floor has an open concept with hardwood floors and an office. The finished basement has high ceilings, a bedroom and bath, recreation room and bonus room. Washer and dryer included in laundry room on upper level for your convenience.
Low maintenance yard, HOA takes care of front and side yard. Fenced in area with patio has artificial turf. Attached two-car garage. Rent includes use of the awesome pool and fitness room. The clubhouse is available to rent and host gatherings. Fika coffee house next to the clubhouse in the neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

