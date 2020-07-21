21578 East Stroll Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Four bedroom, three and a half bath low-maintenance home for rent in beautiful Idyllwilde. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinets, quartz counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The main floor has an open concept with hardwood floors and an office. The finished basement has high ceilings, a bedroom and bath, recreation room and bonus room. Washer and dryer included in laundry room on upper level for your convenience.

Low maintenance yard, HOA takes care of front and side yard. Fenced in area with patio has artificial turf. Attached two-car garage. Rent includes use of the awesome pool and fitness room. The clubhouse is available to rent and host gatherings. Fika coffee house next to the clubhouse in the neighborhood!