Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

21208 White Ash Lane Available 09/01/20 Beautiful and clean 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Hidden River neighborhood - Welcome Home!

This gorgeous and elegant home located in the Hidden River neighborhood on a quiet cul-de-sac and is easily accessible to a nearby park, trails, schools, Parker Rd & E-470, shopping and restaurants.



Spacious open floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a main floor study/office or flex room, family room, dining room, beautiful gourmet kitchen, all appliances including a double oven, granite countertops, large island, desk & open floor plan. The master suite has a stunning remodeled master bathroom. And this home has a 3 car garage.



WOW your friends and family while entertaining in the serene and impeccably landscaped backyard or simply relax enjoying your coffee or tea in the mornings.



This home has a new roof, new gutters, new exterior paint, several new windows and new wood flooring.



This home is currently occupied until 8/31/20, However, move in date is flexible and can be sooner

In-person showings are allowed. With the current COVID -19 pandemic, we are all doing our best to protect our tenants and owners, agents in the field, and the general public. Please wear a mask while viewing this home.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5914414)