Parker, CO
21208 White Ash Lane
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

21208 White Ash Lane

21208 White Ash Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21208 White Ash Lane, Parker, CO 80138
Hidden River

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
21208 White Ash Lane Available 09/01/20 Beautiful and clean 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Hidden River neighborhood - Welcome Home!
This gorgeous and elegant home located in the Hidden River neighborhood on a quiet cul-de-sac and is easily accessible to a nearby park, trails, schools, Parker Rd & E-470, shopping and restaurants.

Spacious open floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a main floor study/office or flex room, family room, dining room, beautiful gourmet kitchen, all appliances including a double oven, granite countertops, large island, desk & open floor plan. The master suite has a stunning remodeled master bathroom. And this home has a 3 car garage.

WOW your friends and family while entertaining in the serene and impeccably landscaped backyard or simply relax enjoying your coffee or tea in the mornings.

This home has a new roof, new gutters, new exterior paint, several new windows and new wood flooring.

This home is currently occupied until 8/31/20, However, move in date is flexible and can be sooner
In-person showings are allowed. With the current COVID -19 pandemic, we are all doing our best to protect our tenants and owners, agents in the field, and the general public. Please wear a mask while viewing this home.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5914414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21208 White Ash Lane have any available units?
21208 White Ash Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 21208 White Ash Lane have?
Some of 21208 White Ash Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21208 White Ash Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21208 White Ash Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21208 White Ash Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 21208 White Ash Lane is pet friendly.
Does 21208 White Ash Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21208 White Ash Lane offers parking.
Does 21208 White Ash Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21208 White Ash Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21208 White Ash Lane have a pool?
No, 21208 White Ash Lane does not have a pool.
Does 21208 White Ash Lane have accessible units?
No, 21208 White Ash Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21208 White Ash Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 21208 White Ash Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

