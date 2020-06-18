Amenities
21208 White Ash Lane Available 09/01/20 Beautiful and clean 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Hidden River neighborhood - Welcome Home!
This gorgeous and elegant home located in the Hidden River neighborhood on a quiet cul-de-sac and is easily accessible to a nearby park, trails, schools, Parker Rd & E-470, shopping and restaurants.
Spacious open floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a main floor study/office or flex room, family room, dining room, beautiful gourmet kitchen, all appliances including a double oven, granite countertops, large island, desk & open floor plan. The master suite has a stunning remodeled master bathroom. And this home has a 3 car garage.
WOW your friends and family while entertaining in the serene and impeccably landscaped backyard or simply relax enjoying your coffee or tea in the mornings.
This home has a new roof, new gutters, new exterior paint, several new windows and new wood flooring.
This home is currently occupied until 8/31/20, However, move in date is flexible and can be sooner
In-person showings are allowed. With the current COVID -19 pandemic, we are all doing our best to protect our tenants and owners, agents in the field, and the general public. Please wear a mask while viewing this home.
No Cats Allowed
