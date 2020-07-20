21202 Vista Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Luxury Corporate Home with Mother in Law/Nanny Suite in Castle Rock



Are you looking for somewhere special to stay in the Castle Rock area for work, relocation or an extended vacation? This beautiful modern Castle Rock CO furnished rental is the perfect option for your family. The home offers an easy commute to major companies like Panasonic, Air Force Academy, IVF Lone Tree, and Charles Schwab but also gives you plenty of privacy when you arent at the office. It boasts over 2,700 square feet of space including the mother in law/Nanny suite located in the walk out lower level. Perfect for visiting family or your nanny.



This Castle Rock housing option is unique in so many ways. The exterior at the front of the home has been redesigned to create a modern aesthetic of galvanized and covered steel with a partially enclosed patio with a barbecue grill with plumbed gas line (no need to exchange tanks). Every detail in this home has been thoughtfully considered with help from an architect and interior designer, to offer the utmost in contemporary and modern design. When you step inside the home, you will notice natural oak wood floors throughout and a total of four bedrooms and three bathrooms.



The main level offers an open floor concept with a living room, kitchen, and office space. There are no neighbors directly in the back so guests can enjoy privacy, and greenery ensured by the work of a gardener during spring, summer, and fall. Plus, amazing mountain views!

The kitchen in this Castle Rock, CO, furnished rental offers stainless steel appliances, an under counter beverage refrigerator, and an island with a microwave drawer. The living room offers a 60 television, cozy sectional, and a low profile fireplace. There is also a desk/workspace ideally located in the open concept upper living area.



The master offers a king size bed with a high quality mattress along with a fully outfitted master bathroom. There are heated floor tiles, a floating double vanity,