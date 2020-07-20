All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 21202 Vista Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
21202 Vista Drive
Last updated August 14 2019 at 8:59 AM

21202 Vista Drive

21202 Parker Vista Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21202 Parker Vista Rd, Parker, CO 80138

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Luxury Corporate Home with Mother in Law/Nanny Suite in Castle Rock

Are you looking for somewhere special to stay in the Castle Rock area for work, relocation or an extended vacation? This beautiful modern Castle Rock CO furnished rental is the perfect option for your family. The home offers an easy commute to major companies like Panasonic, Air Force Academy, IVF Lone Tree, and Charles Schwab but also gives you plenty of privacy when you arent at the office. It boasts over 2,700 square feet of space including the mother in law/Nanny suite located in the walk out lower level. Perfect for visiting family or your nanny.

This Castle Rock housing option is unique in so many ways. The exterior at the front of the home has been redesigned to create a modern aesthetic of galvanized and covered steel with a partially enclosed patio with a barbecue grill with plumbed gas line (no need to exchange tanks). Every detail in this home has been thoughtfully considered with help from an architect and interior designer, to offer the utmost in contemporary and modern design. When you step inside the home, you will notice natural oak wood floors throughout and a total of four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The main level offers an open floor concept with a living room, kitchen, and office space. There are no neighbors directly in the back so guests can enjoy privacy, and greenery ensured by the work of a gardener during spring, summer, and fall. Plus, amazing mountain views!
The kitchen in this Castle Rock, CO, furnished rental offers stainless steel appliances, an under counter beverage refrigerator, and an island with a microwave drawer. The living room offers a 60 television, cozy sectional, and a low profile fireplace. There is also a desk/workspace ideally located in the open concept upper living area.

The master offers a king size bed with a high quality mattress along with a fully outfitted master bathroom. There are heated floor tiles, a floating double vanity,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21202 Vista Drive have any available units?
21202 Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 21202 Vista Drive have?
Some of 21202 Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21202 Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21202 Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21202 Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21202 Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 21202 Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 21202 Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 21202 Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21202 Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21202 Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 21202 Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21202 Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 21202 Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21202 Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21202 Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd
Parker, CO 80134
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd
Parker, CO 80134
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolsParker Dog Friendly Apartments
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Lafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs