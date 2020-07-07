20512 Northern Pine Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Very open great room concept ranch with full unfinished basement. Hardwoods floors throughout most of the main level. Step into the entry; the formal dining room is on your left, study\office is to the right. Secondary bedroom suite along with another half bath and laundry are also located towards the front of the house.



Towards the rear of the house you will find; the large great room open to the gourmet kitchen, informal eating area, master suite including the 5 piece bath plus a small work area will built-ins. Kitchen is loaded with extras including granite tops, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, double oven, huge pantry and under counter microwave!



Extras include upgraded Pottery Barn light fixtures, Hunter Douglas honeycomb blinds, extensive hardwood flooring, arched doorways and central a\c. Property requires a 1 year lease and owner is open to a lease purchase. NO PETS please. Great Location close to Parker|Hess Road.



This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. Please call or email us with any questions or to set your showing.