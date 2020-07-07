All apartments in Parker
20512 Northern Pine Avenue
Last updated November 12 2019 at 11:06 PM

20512 Northern Pine Avenue

20512 Northern Pine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20512 Northern Pine Avenue, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Very open great room concept ranch with full unfinished basement. Hardwoods floors throughout most of the main level. Step into the entry; the formal dining room is on your left, study\office is to the right. Secondary bedroom suite along with another half bath and laundry are also located towards the front of the house.

Towards the rear of the house you will find; the large great room open to the gourmet kitchen, informal eating area, master suite including the 5 piece bath plus a small work area will built-ins. Kitchen is loaded with extras including granite tops, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, double oven, huge pantry and under counter microwave!

Extras include upgraded Pottery Barn light fixtures, Hunter Douglas honeycomb blinds, extensive hardwood flooring, arched doorways and central a\c. Property requires a 1 year lease and owner is open to a lease purchase. NO PETS please. Great Location close to Parker|Hess Road.

This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. Please call or email us with any questions or to set your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

