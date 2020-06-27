20366 Terrace View Drive

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful, spacious home in Parker.



This gorgeous home features an open concept with a plethora of natural daylight, 10 ceilings, and an abundance of room to stretch out in. Youll love cooking meals in the chefs kitchen, with its custom backsplash, granite countertops, large island, gas cooktop, and double ovens. The living room invites you to relax, with its large gas fireplace, and a wall of windows that provide access to the backyard and covered patio. Hosting dinner parties for several friends is a breeze with its large dining room and butlers pantry to keep you organized.



The first floor also features a private bedroom suite, for yourself or your friends and family that come to visit. The second floor adds a loft, which can be used for a multitude of different functions. The master suite is your very own private oasis, including a sizable lounge space with its own fireplace, two walk-in closets, and a large bathroom with a walk-in shower. Fun fact, all five of the bedrooms have their very own walk-in closet.



The basement is expansive, with an open great room, an additional bedroom, a theater room (which is wired for a projector), and gobs of storage.



Make an appointment today to tour this fabulous home!



