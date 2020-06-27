All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 20366 Terrace View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
20366 Terrace View Drive
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

20366 Terrace View Drive

20366 Terrace View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20366 Terrace View Drive, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Welcome home to this beautiful, spacious home in Parker.

This gorgeous home features an open concept with a plethora of natural daylight, 10 ceilings, and an abundance of room to stretch out in. Youll love cooking meals in the chefs kitchen, with its custom backsplash, granite countertops, large island, gas cooktop, and double ovens. The living room invites you to relax, with its large gas fireplace, and a wall of windows that provide access to the backyard and covered patio. Hosting dinner parties for several friends is a breeze with its large dining room and butlers pantry to keep you organized.

The first floor also features a private bedroom suite, for yourself or your friends and family that come to visit. The second floor adds a loft, which can be used for a multitude of different functions. The master suite is your very own private oasis, including a sizable lounge space with its own fireplace, two walk-in closets, and a large bathroom with a walk-in shower. Fun fact, all five of the bedrooms have their very own walk-in closet.

The basement is expansive, with an open great room, an additional bedroom, a theater room (which is wired for a projector), and gobs of storage.

Make an appointment today to tour this fabulous home!

Darren Pecharich
Sophisticated Properties
303-502-7392

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/20366-terrace-view-dr-parker-co-80134-usa/6e137c79-a309-4f0b-9eb3-b978a1bd833b

(RLNE5104565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20366 Terrace View Drive have any available units?
20366 Terrace View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 20366 Terrace View Drive have?
Some of 20366 Terrace View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20366 Terrace View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20366 Terrace View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20366 Terrace View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20366 Terrace View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20366 Terrace View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20366 Terrace View Drive offers parking.
Does 20366 Terrace View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20366 Terrace View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20366 Terrace View Drive have a pool?
No, 20366 Terrace View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20366 Terrace View Drive have accessible units?
No, 20366 Terrace View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20366 Terrace View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20366 Terrace View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd
Parker, CO 80134
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolParker Pet Friendly Places
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs