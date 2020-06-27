19930 Victorian Way

Amenities
Parker Two Bedroom Townhome - SHOWINGS START 2/23/2020
Best location in the heart of historic downtown Parker!
Charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home, with cute deck with outdoor space, backing to a small greenbelt. Entering the home you are greeted by a cozy living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen and 1/2 bath on the main floor. Cute kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space.
The Master bedroom on the upper floor has vaulted ceilings and 2 good size closets. All new carpet , kitchen and main bath flooring. All new window blinds. Outdoor storage unit.
Unfinished basement has rough in plumbing. Walk to charming Main Street in downtown Parker. Washer/Dryer hook-ups
Fabulous new library and wonderful park just a few blocks away. Walking distance to main street in Parker.This home is within walking distance to:
*Public transportation
*PACE Center (Parker arts center)
*New Parker Library
*Obrian Park and Pool
*Sunday farmers market
*Many restaurants, Coffee, Ice Cream, Specialty Wines, Bike/Hiking Trails, and so much more
*Beautiful O Brien Park (just one block away) has a nice playground, and an additional pool!
Within blocks of:
*Movie Theater
*Grocery and Retail Shopping
*Hospital
*Fitness and Recreation Centers
*E470
* Only 5 miles to Light Rail and I-25
Owner pays the HOA which includes water, trash, pool, and grounds upkeep.
This home will not last call today for a showing!!
(720) 673-4882
(RLNE4283828)