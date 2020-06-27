All apartments in Parker
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

19930 Victorian Way

19930 Victorian Way · No Longer Available
Location

19930 Victorian Way, Parker, CO 80138

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
playground
pool
media room
Parker Two Bedroom Townhome - SHOWINGS START 2/23/2020

Best location in the heart of historic downtown Parker!

Charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home, with cute deck with outdoor space, backing to a small greenbelt. Entering the home you are greeted by a cozy living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen and 1/2 bath on the main floor. Cute kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space.

The Master bedroom on the upper floor has vaulted ceilings and 2 good size closets. All new carpet , kitchen and main bath flooring. All new window blinds. Outdoor storage unit.

Unfinished basement has rough in plumbing. Walk to charming Main Street in downtown Parker. Washer/Dryer hook-ups

Fabulous new library and wonderful park just a few blocks away. Walking distance to main street in Parker.This home is within walking distance to:
*Public transportation
*PACE Center (Parker arts center)
*New Parker Library
*Obrian Park and Pool
*Sunday farmers market
*Many restaurants, Coffee, Ice Cream, Specialty Wines, Bike/Hiking Trails, and so much more
*Beautiful O Brien Park (just one block away) has a nice playground, and an additional pool!
Within blocks of:
*Movie Theater
*Grocery and Retail Shopping
*Hospital
*Fitness and Recreation Centers
*E470
* Only 5 miles to Light Rail and I-25
Owner pays the HOA which includes water, trash, pool, and grounds upkeep.

This home will not last call today for a showing!!
(720) 673-4882

(RLNE4283828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19930 Victorian Way have any available units?
19930 Victorian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 19930 Victorian Way have?
Some of 19930 Victorian Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19930 Victorian Way currently offering any rent specials?
19930 Victorian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19930 Victorian Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 19930 Victorian Way is pet friendly.
Does 19930 Victorian Way offer parking?
No, 19930 Victorian Way does not offer parking.
Does 19930 Victorian Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19930 Victorian Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19930 Victorian Way have a pool?
Yes, 19930 Victorian Way has a pool.
Does 19930 Victorian Way have accessible units?
No, 19930 Victorian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19930 Victorian Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 19930 Victorian Way does not have units with dishwashers.
