19930 Victorian Way

Parker Two Bedroom Townhome - SHOWINGS START 2/23/2020



Best location in the heart of historic downtown Parker!



Charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home, with cute deck with outdoor space, backing to a small greenbelt. Entering the home you are greeted by a cozy living room with fireplace, dining room and kitchen and 1/2 bath on the main floor. Cute kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space.



The Master bedroom on the upper floor has vaulted ceilings and 2 good size closets. All new carpet , kitchen and main bath flooring. All new window blinds. Outdoor storage unit.



Unfinished basement has rough in plumbing. Walk to charming Main Street in downtown Parker. Washer/Dryer hook-ups



Fabulous new library and wonderful park just a few blocks away. Walking distance to main street in Parker.This home is within walking distance to:

*Public transportation

*PACE Center (Parker arts center)

*New Parker Library

*Obrian Park and Pool

*Sunday farmers market

*Many restaurants, Coffee, Ice Cream, Specialty Wines, Bike/Hiking Trails, and so much more

*Beautiful O Brien Park (just one block away) has a nice playground, and an additional pool!

Within blocks of:

*Movie Theater

*Grocery and Retail Shopping

*Hospital

*Fitness and Recreation Centers

*E470

* Only 5 miles to Light Rail and I-25

Owner pays the HOA which includes water, trash, pool, and grounds upkeep.



This home will not last call today for a showing!!

(720) 673-4882



