19926 Briarwood Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool

2 bd/2.5 ba Townhome - Property Id: 249374



2bd/2.5 ba Two master bedrooms with additional 1/2 bath on main floor. Townhome. Located within walking distance of the library, RTD, shopping, restaurants, and Parker cultural events, parades, and Parker Days. 1440 sq ft with a 720 sq ft basement. W/D hookups in the Basement. No garage but has a 2 car driveway and additional off street parking. Wood burning fireplace. Side by side refrigerator/ freezer. Community Pool. NO SMOKING, pets may be considered.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249374

Property Id 249374



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5665303)