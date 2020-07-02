All apartments in Parker
19926 Briarwood Ct

19926 Briarwood Court
Location

19926 Briarwood Court, Parker, CO 80138

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
2 bd/2.5 ba Townhome - Property Id: 249374

2bd/2.5 ba Two master bedrooms with additional 1/2 bath on main floor. Townhome. Located within walking distance of the library, RTD, shopping, restaurants, and Parker cultural events, parades, and Parker Days. 1440 sq ft with a 720 sq ft basement. W/D hookups in the Basement. No garage but has a 2 car driveway and additional off street parking. Wood burning fireplace. Side by side refrigerator/ freezer. Community Pool. NO SMOKING, pets may be considered.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249374
Property Id 249374

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5665303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19926 Briarwood Ct have any available units?
19926 Briarwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 19926 Briarwood Ct have?
Some of 19926 Briarwood Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19926 Briarwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
19926 Briarwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19926 Briarwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 19926 Briarwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 19926 Briarwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 19926 Briarwood Ct offers parking.
Does 19926 Briarwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19926 Briarwood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19926 Briarwood Ct have a pool?
Yes, 19926 Briarwood Ct has a pool.
Does 19926 Briarwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 19926 Briarwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 19926 Briarwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19926 Briarwood Ct has units with dishwashers.

