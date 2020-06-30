All apartments in Parker
19822 Summerset Lane

19822 Summerset Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19822 Summerset Lane, Parker, CO 80138

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**SHORT TERM RENTAL ONLY** - Three Bedroom (counting the basement as a bedroom) two Bath Townhome
**** 3 month rental - available rental dates now thru 5/31****
Only minutes to Downtown
New Paint * Laminate Floors
**WOW HURRY**
Large Bedrooms * Small fenced back yard
No Smoking No Vaping
For Questions please text 720-618-1324
For our additional properties or to find our applications please visit
www.precisionhomespropertymanagement.com/rentals-available
Shown By APPOINTMENT ONLY
Ask about our pet policy - Pets accepted on a case by case basis.

(RLNE5393190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19822 Summerset Lane have any available units?
19822 Summerset Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
Is 19822 Summerset Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19822 Summerset Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19822 Summerset Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19822 Summerset Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19822 Summerset Lane offer parking?
No, 19822 Summerset Lane does not offer parking.
Does 19822 Summerset Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19822 Summerset Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19822 Summerset Lane have a pool?
No, 19822 Summerset Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19822 Summerset Lane have accessible units?
No, 19822 Summerset Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19822 Summerset Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19822 Summerset Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19822 Summerset Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19822 Summerset Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

