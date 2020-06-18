All apartments in Parker
19807 Applewood Ct
19807 Applewood Ct

19807 Applewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

19807 Applewood Court, Parker, CO 80138

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Updated Parker Townhouse Available for Immediate Rental!!! - This lovely unit in Town and Country Village just got a face lift including a fresh coat of paint, new kitchen counter tops, bathroom vanity, updated fixtures and new blinds. Family room with (stone wood) burning fireplace for relaxing and added ambiance. Small, fenced in backyard that opens up to lovely greenbelt for outdoor activities or dog walking. One reserved parking space with ample visitor parking and storage shed for tenant usage. HOA maintained community tucked away from the main road while walking distance to the community pool. Just steps to the shops & restaurants of Mainstreet, O'Brien Park & Pool, PACE Center and New Parker Library. Close proximity to the Cherry Creek Trail System, RTD, Light Rail, Park-n-ride, E-470 with easy access to downtown, mountains & DIA. Near parks include Salisbury Park, Challenger Regional Park and Paperflower Park. Pet friendly with an additional $500 pet deposit (per pet-no more than two).

(RLNE5407691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19807 Applewood Ct have any available units?
19807 Applewood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 19807 Applewood Ct have?
Some of 19807 Applewood Ct's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19807 Applewood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
19807 Applewood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19807 Applewood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 19807 Applewood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 19807 Applewood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 19807 Applewood Ct offers parking.
Does 19807 Applewood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19807 Applewood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19807 Applewood Ct have a pool?
Yes, 19807 Applewood Ct has a pool.
Does 19807 Applewood Ct have accessible units?
No, 19807 Applewood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 19807 Applewood Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 19807 Applewood Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

