19807 Applewood Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Updated Parker Townhouse Available for Immediate Rental!!! - This lovely unit in Town and Country Village just got a face lift including a fresh coat of paint, new kitchen counter tops, bathroom vanity, updated fixtures and new blinds. Family room with (stone wood) burning fireplace for relaxing and added ambiance. Small, fenced in backyard that opens up to lovely greenbelt for outdoor activities or dog walking. One reserved parking space with ample visitor parking and storage shed for tenant usage. HOA maintained community tucked away from the main road while walking distance to the community pool. Just steps to the shops & restaurants of Mainstreet, O'Brien Park & Pool, PACE Center and New Parker Library. Close proximity to the Cherry Creek Trail System, RTD, Light Rail, Park-n-ride, E-470 with easy access to downtown, mountains & DIA. Near parks include Salisbury Park, Challenger Regional Park and Paperflower Park. Pet friendly with an additional $500 pet deposit (per pet-no more than two).



(RLNE5407691)