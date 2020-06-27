All apartments in Parker
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

19729 Rosewood Court

19729 Rosewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

19729 Rosewood Court, Parker, CO 80138

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
19729 Rosewood Court Available 04/10/20 Charming Townhome Now Available with 2-Car Garage and Spacious Patio! - Located in Town & Country Village just blocks to Main Street Parker, you'll love the easy access to shopping, restaurants, trails, parks, PACE Center, and so much more!

This 3-bedroom townhome is one of the few in this neighborhood located on a corner lot that also includes a spacious patio and 2-car garage. From the moment you walk in the front door, you'll be amazed by the vaulted ceilings with skylights and floor-to-ceiling rock fireplace. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with quartz countertops, navy cabinetry and stainless appliances and opens up to the dining room and living room located on the main floor. On the lower level, you will find another large entertaining room along with a laundry room with washer and dryer included and stairs leading out to the back door and additional fenced in outdoor space. Two of the bedrooms are located on the top floor as well as a full bath with dual-access from the hallway and master bedroom. The basement provides a third bedroom and a bathroom with a shower.

Access to the clubhouse and seasonal pool are included. Snow removal, trash, sewer and water are also included at no additional charge. Tenants will be responsible for gas and electric, with cable and internet being optional. Small dogs may be considered with an additional refundable pet deposit.

This clean, open and bright townhome is the perfect next home for you! Please call, text or email to set up a time to come see it.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4119160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19729 Rosewood Court have any available units?
19729 Rosewood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 19729 Rosewood Court have?
Some of 19729 Rosewood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19729 Rosewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
19729 Rosewood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19729 Rosewood Court pet-friendly?
No, 19729 Rosewood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 19729 Rosewood Court offer parking?
Yes, 19729 Rosewood Court offers parking.
Does 19729 Rosewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19729 Rosewood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19729 Rosewood Court have a pool?
Yes, 19729 Rosewood Court has a pool.
Does 19729 Rosewood Court have accessible units?
No, 19729 Rosewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 19729 Rosewood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 19729 Rosewood Court does not have units with dishwashers.

