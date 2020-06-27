Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

19729 Rosewood Court Available 04/10/20 Charming Townhome Now Available with 2-Car Garage and Spacious Patio! - Located in Town & Country Village just blocks to Main Street Parker, you'll love the easy access to shopping, restaurants, trails, parks, PACE Center, and so much more!



This 3-bedroom townhome is one of the few in this neighborhood located on a corner lot that also includes a spacious patio and 2-car garage. From the moment you walk in the front door, you'll be amazed by the vaulted ceilings with skylights and floor-to-ceiling rock fireplace. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with quartz countertops, navy cabinetry and stainless appliances and opens up to the dining room and living room located on the main floor. On the lower level, you will find another large entertaining room along with a laundry room with washer and dryer included and stairs leading out to the back door and additional fenced in outdoor space. Two of the bedrooms are located on the top floor as well as a full bath with dual-access from the hallway and master bedroom. The basement provides a third bedroom and a bathroom with a shower.



Access to the clubhouse and seasonal pool are included. Snow removal, trash, sewer and water are also included at no additional charge. Tenants will be responsible for gas and electric, with cable and internet being optional. Small dogs may be considered with an additional refundable pet deposit.



This clean, open and bright townhome is the perfect next home for you! Please call, text or email to set up a time to come see it.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4119160)