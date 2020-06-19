All apartments in Parker
19725 Clubhouse Drive

Location

19725 Clubhouse Drive, Parker, CO 80138

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 122 · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1278 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr gym
pool
dog park
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Parker Hilltop provides a full suite of luxurious amenities to choose from with available apartments for rent. Parker, CO living will never be the same again! Our resort-inspired community gives residents the ability to relax and enjoy themselves with the comfort of staying close to home. We know that many of our residents lead busy and active lifestyles, which is why we have a 24-hour fitness club equipped with weights and Cybex equipment. No need for joining an expensive gym when you can take a quick walk to our fitness center from your own apartment! We also offer a large pool, waterfall, and infinity-edge hot tub, giving you abundant opportunities to rejuvenate and relax. Explore our expansive grounds and discover a sports field, playground, dog park, and designated outdoor grilling lounge.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19725 Clubhouse Drive have any available units?
19725 Clubhouse Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 19725 Clubhouse Drive have?
Some of 19725 Clubhouse Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19725 Clubhouse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19725 Clubhouse Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19725 Clubhouse Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19725 Clubhouse Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19725 Clubhouse Drive offer parking?
No, 19725 Clubhouse Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19725 Clubhouse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19725 Clubhouse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19725 Clubhouse Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19725 Clubhouse Drive has a pool.
Does 19725 Clubhouse Drive have accessible units?
No, 19725 Clubhouse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19725 Clubhouse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19725 Clubhouse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
