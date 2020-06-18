All apartments in Parker
19711 Rosewood Ct.
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM

19711 Rosewood Ct.

19711 Rosewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

19711 Rosewood Court, Parker, CO 80138

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Parker Townhouse - Town & Country - Property Id: 125808

2 spacious bedrooms w/walk in closets; 1.5 bathrooms, large living room with hardwoods and wood burning fireplace, new furnace and central AC, new stainless steel appliances, 2-car private driveway, back patio with storage closet, large crawl space can be used for storage. W/D hookups. (W/D available for $100 obo). Unit faces quiet grassy area, no neighbors behind.

Incredible location - Town & Country townhomes. Convenient to park, downtown and shopping. Located a short walk to the unique Western-Victorian Parker downtown area that boasts restaurants, boutiques, and entertainment options. Pool is open during summer months.

Direct access to C-470, 225 and I-25.

Minimum 1 year lease. Non-smoker required.

Schools: Pioneer Elementary, Cimarron Middle School, Legend High School.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125808
Property Id 125808

(RLNE4924561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19711 Rosewood Ct. have any available units?
19711 Rosewood Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 19711 Rosewood Ct. have?
Some of 19711 Rosewood Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19711 Rosewood Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
19711 Rosewood Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19711 Rosewood Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 19711 Rosewood Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 19711 Rosewood Ct. offer parking?
No, 19711 Rosewood Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 19711 Rosewood Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19711 Rosewood Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19711 Rosewood Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 19711 Rosewood Ct. has a pool.
Does 19711 Rosewood Ct. have accessible units?
No, 19711 Rosewood Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 19711 Rosewood Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19711 Rosewood Ct. has units with dishwashers.
