19711 Rosewood Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pool dogs allowed pet friendly

Parker Townhouse - Town & Country - Property Id: 125808



2 spacious bedrooms w/walk in closets; 1.5 bathrooms, large living room with hardwoods and wood burning fireplace, new furnace and central AC, new stainless steel appliances, 2-car private driveway, back patio with storage closet, large crawl space can be used for storage. W/D hookups. (W/D available for $100 obo). Unit faces quiet grassy area, no neighbors behind.



Incredible location - Town & Country townhomes. Convenient to park, downtown and shopping. Located a short walk to the unique Western-Victorian Parker downtown area that boasts restaurants, boutiques, and entertainment options. Pool is open during summer months.



Direct access to C-470, 225 and I-25.



Minimum 1 year lease. Non-smoker required.



Schools: Pioneer Elementary, Cimarron Middle School, Legend High School.

Property Id 125808



