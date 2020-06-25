All apartments in Parker
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:06 PM

19692 E Mann Creek Dr Unit A

19692 East Mann Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19692 East Mann Creek Drive, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
garage
pet friendly
3 bed bed 2.5 bath Parker townhome - 2 story home, located in Stroh Ranch. This home has an open & bright layout with 3 beds, 2.5 baths, attached 2 car garage, hardwood floors upstairs, SS kitchen appliances, large breakfast bar, main level laundry. Large finished basement and covered patio. Some breeds of dogs accepted with $50 increase plus $300 pet deposit. No smoking. Please call from 9am-6pm only 303-841-1225 Professionally managed by Hayes & Company Inc. For available properties please visit www.vrhayes.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4825088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19692 E Mann Creek Dr Unit A have any available units?
19692 E Mann Creek Dr Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 19692 E Mann Creek Dr Unit A have?
Some of 19692 E Mann Creek Dr Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19692 E Mann Creek Dr Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
19692 E Mann Creek Dr Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19692 E Mann Creek Dr Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 19692 E Mann Creek Dr Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 19692 E Mann Creek Dr Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 19692 E Mann Creek Dr Unit A offers parking.
Does 19692 E Mann Creek Dr Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19692 E Mann Creek Dr Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19692 E Mann Creek Dr Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 19692 E Mann Creek Dr Unit A has a pool.
Does 19692 E Mann Creek Dr Unit A have accessible units?
No, 19692 E Mann Creek Dr Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 19692 E Mann Creek Dr Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 19692 E Mann Creek Dr Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
