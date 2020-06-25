19692 E Mann Creek Dr Unit A

Amenities

3 bed bed 2.5 bath Parker townhome - 2 story home, located in Stroh Ranch. This home has an open & bright layout with 3 beds, 2.5 baths, attached 2 car garage, hardwood floors upstairs, SS kitchen appliances, large breakfast bar, main level laundry. Large finished basement and covered patio. Some breeds of dogs accepted with $50 increase plus $300 pet deposit. No smoking. Please call from 9am-6pm only 303-841-1225 Professionally managed by Hayes & Company Inc. For available properties please visit www.vrhayes.com



No Cats Allowed



