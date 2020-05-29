All apartments in Parker
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:45 AM

19589 E Elk Creek Dr

19589 East Elk Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19589 East Elk Creek Drive, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Amazing Stroh Ranch home has been recently updated and available for move in August 1st.

The main floor is highlighted with the recently refinished hardwood floors throughout the living room, dining room, and kitchen. The large, open kitchen has plenty of cabinet storage space, pantry, and good size island. Off the kitchen is access to the fully fenced in backyard that is great for entertaining, playing in the yard, or going out to pick from the abundance of well cared for raspberry plants! The oversized living room features a beautiful gas fireplace and fells very spacious with the vaulted ceilings and numerous well-placed windows to enjoy the natural light. Main floor laundry room and washer and dryer included. The master suite is located upstairs and has dual sink vanity and walk-in closet. There are two more bedrooms upstairs that share the full hall bath. The fully finished basement has a second living room/play area, a custom wet bar for entertaining, a half bath, and conforming 4th bedroom. With just over 2,000 finished sq/ft this home has it all.

Stroh Ranch has many community activities and amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, weight room, racquetball courts, sand volleyball court, basketball and tennis courts. Close to Cherry Creek Trail system, downtown Parker, hospitals, light rail and highways.

Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water, cable and internet.
Small dog under 35 lbs. considered with approved application and additional refundable deposit of $350 plus monthly fee of $30.
Washer and Dryer included.
12 month lease minimum.
No smoking on the property.

Professionally managed by ERA NewAge Real Estate. Schedule your showing today by calling 303.332.4529 or email dillon@newagere.com

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.newagere.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19589 E Elk Creek Dr have any available units?
19589 E Elk Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 19589 E Elk Creek Dr have?
Some of 19589 E Elk Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19589 E Elk Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19589 E Elk Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19589 E Elk Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 19589 E Elk Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 19589 E Elk Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 19589 E Elk Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 19589 E Elk Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19589 E Elk Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19589 E Elk Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 19589 E Elk Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 19589 E Elk Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 19589 E Elk Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19589 E Elk Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19589 E Elk Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
