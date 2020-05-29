19589 E Elk Creek Dr

Amenities

Amazing Stroh Ranch home has been recently updated and available for move in August 1st.



The main floor is highlighted with the recently refinished hardwood floors throughout the living room, dining room, and kitchen. The large, open kitchen has plenty of cabinet storage space, pantry, and good size island. Off the kitchen is access to the fully fenced in backyard that is great for entertaining, playing in the yard, or going out to pick from the abundance of well cared for raspberry plants! The oversized living room features a beautiful gas fireplace and fells very spacious with the vaulted ceilings and numerous well-placed windows to enjoy the natural light. Main floor laundry room and washer and dryer included. The master suite is located upstairs and has dual sink vanity and walk-in closet. There are two more bedrooms upstairs that share the full hall bath. The fully finished basement has a second living room/play area, a custom wet bar for entertaining, a half bath, and conforming 4th bedroom. With just over 2,000 finished sq/ft this home has it all.



Stroh Ranch has many community activities and amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, weight room, racquetball courts, sand volleyball court, basketball and tennis courts. Close to Cherry Creek Trail system, downtown Parker, hospitals, light rail and highways.



Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water, cable and internet.

Small dog under 35 lbs. considered with approved application and additional refundable deposit of $350 plus monthly fee of $30.

Washer and Dryer included.

12 month lease minimum.

No smoking on the property.



Professionally managed by ERA NewAge Real Estate. Schedule your showing today by calling 303.332.4529 or email dillon@newagere.com



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.newagere.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.