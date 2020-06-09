All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C

19414 East Mann Creek Drive · (307) 286-0340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19414 East Mann Creek Drive, Parker, CO 80134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1544 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
3bd 3ba with basement and 2 car garage - Open floor plan with gorgeous finishes. A soaring 2 story family room anchors the home, with a wall of windows and cozy gas fireplace. Hardwood floors flow into the kitchen which boasts slab granite counters with under mount stainless steel sink with matching GE appliances. Master bedroom features 5 piece master bath with granite slab counters, large soaking tub, and walk-in closet. Outdoor living space features a private stamped concrete patio. Over sized 2 car garage. Large unfinished basement, great for storage or other activities.Tons of storage space.
$2000 deposit. 12 month minimum. Highly rated Douglas County School District. Great neighborhood! Access to Rec center included. Rec center has pool, fitness center, tennis, racquet ball, and more.
Maintenance free. No yard work. No Water bill. No shoveling snow! Very quiet neighborhood WATER, sewer, trash, and HOA paid by owner.

Text Janel to schedule a showing 720-610-7118

$2000 Security deposit
$2250 monthly rent
$45.00 application fee per adult
2 vehicle limit. as there is no street parking or parking outside of the garage.

small to medium dogs consider
Pet deposit is $100
Pet rent is $50 monthly per pet

No smoking
More details & Apply online: http://hmtfmanagement.com/vacancy/

This listing is Provided by Janel Anderson-Realtor(tm) of Home Treasure Finders, Inc.
https://www.hometreasurefinders.com/management/vacancies/
The Fair Housing Act prohibits property owners, financial institutions and landlords from discriminating against prospective tenants or buyers on the basis of race, religion, national origin, sex, family status or disability.

(RLNE5580813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C have any available units?
19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C have?
Some of 19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C currently offering any rent specials?
19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C is pet friendly.
Does 19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C offer parking?
Yes, 19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C does offer parking.
Does 19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C have a pool?
Yes, 19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C has a pool.
Does 19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C have accessible units?
Yes, 19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C has accessible units.
Does 19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd
Parker, CO 80134
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd
Parker, CO 80134
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolParker Pet Friendly Places
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity