19414 E. Mann Creek Drive #C

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible gym parking pool garage tennis court

3bd 3ba with basement and 2 car garage - Open floor plan with gorgeous finishes. A soaring 2 story family room anchors the home, with a wall of windows and cozy gas fireplace. Hardwood floors flow into the kitchen which boasts slab granite counters with under mount stainless steel sink with matching GE appliances. Master bedroom features 5 piece master bath with granite slab counters, large soaking tub, and walk-in closet. Outdoor living space features a private stamped concrete patio. Over sized 2 car garage. Large unfinished basement, great for storage or other activities.Tons of storage space.

$2000 deposit. 12 month minimum. Highly rated Douglas County School District. Great neighborhood! Access to Rec center included. Rec center has pool, fitness center, tennis, racquet ball, and more.

Maintenance free. No yard work. No Water bill. No shoveling snow! Very quiet neighborhood WATER, sewer, trash, and HOA paid by owner.



Text Janel to schedule a showing 720-610-7118



$2000 Security deposit

$2250 monthly rent

$45.00 application fee per adult

2 vehicle limit. as there is no street parking or parking outside of the garage.



small to medium dogs consider

Pet deposit is $100

Pet rent is $50 monthly per pet



No smoking

More details & Apply online: http://hmtfmanagement.com/vacancy/



This listing is Provided by Janel Anderson-Realtor(tm) of Home Treasure Finders, Inc.

https://www.hometreasurefinders.com/management/vacancies/

The Fair Housing Act prohibits property owners, financial institutions and landlords from discriminating against prospective tenants or buyers on the basis of race, religion, national origin, sex, family status or disability.



(RLNE5580813)