Last updated September 19 2019

19079 East Downy Creek Place

19079 East Downy Creek Place
Location

19079 East Downy Creek Place, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Come see our home located in Parker, CO that is 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms with a 3-car garage. Large corner lot in a quiet, secluded neighborhood close to I-25 and C-470. The backyard is completely fenced with a playset for the kids. The home is light, bright and open. Home was completely repainted after the marketing photos were taken. The home is now a neutral light gray body throughout and white trim throughout. Main level bedroom and 3/4 bath adjacent. Kitchen and family room open to each other as are the dining and living room. Walkout to backyard from kitchen and living room. Generous Master Bedroom with a 5-piece bathroom and large walk-in closet. Finished basement with bedroom, bathroom, and game room. Quick, easy access to I-25, C-470, hospital, Parker, DTC, Castle Rock, shopping, Cherry Creek bike trail and Rueter-Hess Reservoir. http://rhrecreation.org/ -- Details on activities at the Reservoir. This home has it all; don't miss out on this opportunity.

Washer and Dryer included on upper level with the 3 bedrooms.

Central Air Conditioning for warm summer months.

HOA paid by owner -- Amenities include: Clubhouse, Common Area Grounds Maintenance, Community Pool, Fitness Facility, Tennis Courts, &Trash Removal.

No pets and No Smoking!!

Tenant Responsible for All Utilities.

Contact Action Team Realty for a showing at 719-559-8416.

Please check our website for additional pictures and information. Also, applications can be done here - www.ActionTeamRentals.com. Apps are $35 per person, every person over 18 required to submit.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19079 East Downy Creek Place have any available units?
19079 East Downy Creek Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 19079 East Downy Creek Place have?
Some of 19079 East Downy Creek Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19079 East Downy Creek Place currently offering any rent specials?
19079 East Downy Creek Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19079 East Downy Creek Place pet-friendly?
No, 19079 East Downy Creek Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 19079 East Downy Creek Place offer parking?
Yes, 19079 East Downy Creek Place does offer parking.
Does 19079 East Downy Creek Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19079 East Downy Creek Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19079 East Downy Creek Place have a pool?
Yes, 19079 East Downy Creek Place has a pool.
Does 19079 East Downy Creek Place have accessible units?
No, 19079 East Downy Creek Place does not have accessible units.
Does 19079 East Downy Creek Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 19079 East Downy Creek Place does not have units with dishwashers.
