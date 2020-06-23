19079 East Downy Creek Place

Amenities
Come see our home located in Parker, CO that is 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms with a 3-car garage. Large corner lot in a quiet, secluded neighborhood close to I-25 and C-470. The backyard is completely fenced with a playset for the kids. The home is light, bright and open. Home was completely repainted after the marketing photos were taken. The home is now a neutral light gray body throughout and white trim throughout. Main level bedroom and 3/4 bath adjacent. Kitchen and family room open to each other as are the dining and living room. Walkout to backyard from kitchen and living room. Generous Master Bedroom with a 5-piece bathroom and large walk-in closet. Finished basement with bedroom, bathroom, and game room. Quick, easy access to I-25, C-470, hospital, Parker, DTC, Castle Rock, shopping, Cherry Creek bike trail and Rueter-Hess Reservoir. http://rhrecreation.org/ -- Details on activities at the Reservoir. This home has it all; don't miss out on this opportunity.
Washer and Dryer included on upper level with the 3 bedrooms.
Central Air Conditioning for warm summer months.
HOA paid by owner -- Amenities include: Clubhouse, Common Area Grounds Maintenance, Community Pool, Fitness Facility, Tennis Courts, &Trash Removal.
No pets and No Smoking!!
Tenant Responsible for All Utilities.
Contact Action Team Realty for a showing at 719-559-8416.
Please check our website for additional pictures and information. Also, applications can be done here - www.ActionTeamRentals.com. Apps are $35 per person, every person over 18 required to submit.
Contact us to schedule a showing.