Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

18657 Stroh Road #4304

18657 East Stroh Road · No Longer Available
Location

18657 East Stroh Road, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 2BR, 1BTH in Stroh Ranch!!!! - Nicely updated and maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with 2 private covered Balconies. Located on the top level this condo has magnificent views and overlooks courtyard and pool area. Oversized detached garage with plenty of storage space. Access to Pool/Clubhouse, Water, Trash all included in rent!!! Brand new carpet, pain and Hardwoods throughout. Fireplace, Walk-in closets, quartz counters, and new appliances. Don't miss the opportunity to call this place home!!

Call TODAY for More Information!!! (720) 357-6655

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE1892875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18657 Stroh Road #4304 have any available units?
18657 Stroh Road #4304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 18657 Stroh Road #4304 have?
Some of 18657 Stroh Road #4304's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18657 Stroh Road #4304 currently offering any rent specials?
18657 Stroh Road #4304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18657 Stroh Road #4304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18657 Stroh Road #4304 is pet friendly.
Does 18657 Stroh Road #4304 offer parking?
Yes, 18657 Stroh Road #4304 offers parking.
Does 18657 Stroh Road #4304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18657 Stroh Road #4304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18657 Stroh Road #4304 have a pool?
Yes, 18657 Stroh Road #4304 has a pool.
Does 18657 Stroh Road #4304 have accessible units?
No, 18657 Stroh Road #4304 does not have accessible units.
Does 18657 Stroh Road #4304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18657 Stroh Road #4304 does not have units with dishwashers.
