Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:25 AM

18611 Stroh Rd Unit 5201

18611 East Stroh Road · (720) 513-2416
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18611 East Stroh Road, Parker, CO 80134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1474 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
game room
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
Come check out this spacious 2-bed condo in Hunters Chase in Parker. This condo is spacious, quiet and has tall expansive ceilings. Natural light just floods into the home. It features two master bedrooms and a bonus loft space which is perfect for an office, game room, play room. The loft has its own full bath and storage closet as well.

The layout is an open plan that flows between the living room, dining are and kitchen. The living room has tall open ceilings that make the space feel wide open and a gas fireplace. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, tile countertops, luxury vinyl flooring and ample cabinet storage. The whole unit is freshly painted with new carpeting throughout.

Both bedrooms have ceiling fans, walk-in closets, full bathrooms, carpeting, and private balconies.

This property comes with a washer and dryer in unit.

This home is available on May 21, 2020.

Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view the 360 Degree Virtual Tour and to book a showing time.

Seeking minimum of 12-month lease

This neighborhood is very peaceful with great views. It is close to area shopping and parks and rec centers in the area.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Gas, Electric) // Water, Sewer, Snow Removal, and Trash is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO + $5 Application Service Fee / Pet Application Fees ï¿½?? limit 2 pets (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One-Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:
https://pmielevation.info/18611-STROH-RD-UNIT-5201

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Frequently Asked Questions:
AVAILABILITY DATE: May 20, 2020
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds. Limit 2 pets
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed Inside Property

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Visit our Company Website [PMIelevation]
Find the Property that you are interested in applying, click the photo
Click the Apply Online button (in Gold)
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Paystubs or Tax Returns, Government Issued IDs)
Complete all of the Required Information
Hit Submit
Complete the Online Application Form from Docusign and Sign the Application
Pay the Application Fee - $40 per Adult over 18 years old (email from Square will be sent shortly after the application is submitted)

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We participate in the Section 8 Housing Program in Denver ONLY

More Information:
Income Requirements:
Minimum of three times the rent charged on the residence with Verifiable Proof of Income (Min. 2 months of paystubs or 2 years of tax returns if self-employed/1099 or Offer Letter for Future Employment).

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees
*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Application Fee - $40 per Adult
Filter Maintenance Program - $10/Month
Pet Application Fees - $20
Pet Initiation Fee - $200
Pet Deposit - $100 per Pet
Monthly Pet Rents will Apply (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy)
Minimum Security Deposit equal to One-Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation)
$1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment; Online Payments Only
$9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center)
Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month for the first tenant and $10 for each additional tenant
First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries
GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS:
Income of 5x the amount of Rent, 700+ Credit Score, Must complete an application and pay $40 application fee
LEASE DURATION: 12-Months
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Playground, Water / Sewer, Snow Removal
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Landlord
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

PMI Elevation
13709 Omega Cir, Lone Tree, CO 80124, United States
Phone: +1 720-744-0790

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

