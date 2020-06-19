18297 Cottonwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly community garden courtyard fire pit 24hr gym pool hot tub yoga

South Aurora Two Bedroom, Great Price & Location - Property Id: 260655



One of five currently available floorplans, all ready for May/ June. Providing high quality living, with incredible access to parks and biking trails at the heart of Cherry Creek Station. 2 miles to local Lightrail station and right across the street from a new King Soopers Marketplace.



COMMUNITY AMENITIES:

24hr fitness center + yoga studio, courtyards w/ grils and fireside dining, Community gardens & greenhouse, Outdoor bouldering rock, Pull-in pet, bike & vehicle wash station, Resort-style pool, spa & lazy river, private cabanas, outdoor kitchen + large fire pits.



APARTMENT INTERIORS:

Granite countertops + stainless steel appliances, Euro-style cabinetry w/ open shelving, peninsula or island kitchen options, washers and dryers in unit, Large walk-in closets w/ built-in shelving (featured in select homes), Built-in desks & storage*, Modern ceiling fans, spacious patios & decks*, & USB charging stations (*select apts).

