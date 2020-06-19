All apartments in Parker
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

18297 Cottonwood Dr

18297 Cottonwood Way · (720) 730-6797
Location

18297 Cottonwood Way, Parker, CO 80134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1517 · Avail. now

$1,517

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
yoga
South Aurora Two Bedroom, Great Price & Location - Property Id: 260655

One of five currently available floorplans, all ready for May/ June. Providing high quality living, with incredible access to parks and biking trails at the heart of Cherry Creek Station. 2 miles to local Lightrail station and right across the street from a new King Soopers Marketplace.

COMMUNITY AMENITIES:
24hr fitness center + yoga studio, courtyards w/ grils and fireside dining, Community gardens & greenhouse, Outdoor bouldering rock, Pull-in pet, bike & vehicle wash station, Resort-style pool, spa & lazy river, private cabanas, outdoor kitchen + large fire pits.

APARTMENT INTERIORS:
Granite countertops + stainless steel appliances, Euro-style cabinetry w/ open shelving, peninsula or island kitchen options, washers and dryers in unit, Large walk-in closets w/ built-in shelving (featured in select homes), Built-in desks & storage*, Modern ceiling fans, spacious patios & decks*, & USB charging stations (*select apts).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260655
Property Id 260655

(RLNE5801718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18297 Cottonwood Dr have any available units?
18297 Cottonwood Dr has a unit available for $1,517 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 18297 Cottonwood Dr have?
Some of 18297 Cottonwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18297 Cottonwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18297 Cottonwood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18297 Cottonwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18297 Cottonwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 18297 Cottonwood Dr offer parking?
No, 18297 Cottonwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 18297 Cottonwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18297 Cottonwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18297 Cottonwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 18297 Cottonwood Dr has a pool.
Does 18297 Cottonwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 18297 Cottonwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18297 Cottonwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18297 Cottonwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 18297 Cottonwood Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

