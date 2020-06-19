18297 Cottonwood Dr

Amenities
South Aurora Two Bedroom, Great Price & Location - Property Id: 260655
One of five currently available floorplans, all ready for May/ June. Providing high quality living, with incredible access to parks and biking trails at the heart of Cherry Creek Station. 2 miles to local Lightrail station and right across the street from a new King Soopers Marketplace.
COMMUNITY AMENITIES:
24hr fitness center + yoga studio, courtyards w/ grils and fireside dining, Community gardens & greenhouse, Outdoor bouldering rock, Pull-in pet, bike & vehicle wash station, Resort-style pool, spa & lazy river, private cabanas, outdoor kitchen + large fire pits.
APARTMENT INTERIORS:
Granite countertops + stainless steel appliances, Euro-style cabinetry w/ open shelving, peninsula or island kitchen options, washers and dryers in unit, Large walk-in closets w/ built-in shelving (featured in select homes), Built-in desks & storage*, Modern ceiling fans, spacious patios & decks*, & USB charging stations (*select apts).
