All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 18029 E Saskatoon Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
18029 E Saskatoon Pl
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:42 AM

18029 E Saskatoon Pl

18029 East Saskatoon Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18029 East Saskatoon Place, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
18029 E Saskatoon Pl Available 08/01/19 Awesome twnhome 3bed 2.5ba 2car A/C vaults, lots of hdwds very open mtn views no cats - Please check out our website for additional pictures and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com. This place is awesome. Wrap around front covered patio, hardwoods, two tone paint, granite, stainless steel appliances, lots of windows, deck off of dining room, oversized garage, Central Air, open floor plan, Mtn views, W/D hookups upstairs, upgraded carpet and tile, crown molding, vaulted ceilings and the list goes on. Awesome 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This is a great floor plan as it has separate living and family rooms, dining room and open to the kitchen. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs and master is vaulted and has upgraded everything in the bathroom with walk in closet. There is a jack and jill bathroom between the two secondary bedrooms. Washer and Dryer hookups are upstairs. The garage is in the basement but with lots of storage. Great mountain views and great location within the complex. Pool and clubhouse included in rent. Owner pays for water sewer and trash. Owner also pays for the HOA dues. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Dogs are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved, but NO CATS!!. Outside smoking only. Please drive by the complex to make sure it meets up with your criteria and location. Please call Kevin at 303/531-5540 with any questions or you can text him at 303/570-4285 be sure to add the address so he knows which one you are interested in and can respond quickly.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2456449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18029 E Saskatoon Pl have any available units?
18029 E Saskatoon Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 18029 E Saskatoon Pl have?
Some of 18029 E Saskatoon Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18029 E Saskatoon Pl currently offering any rent specials?
18029 E Saskatoon Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18029 E Saskatoon Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 18029 E Saskatoon Pl is pet friendly.
Does 18029 E Saskatoon Pl offer parking?
Yes, 18029 E Saskatoon Pl offers parking.
Does 18029 E Saskatoon Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18029 E Saskatoon Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18029 E Saskatoon Pl have a pool?
Yes, 18029 E Saskatoon Pl has a pool.
Does 18029 E Saskatoon Pl have accessible units?
No, 18029 E Saskatoon Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 18029 E Saskatoon Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 18029 E Saskatoon Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd
Parker, CO 80134
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd
Parker, CO 80134
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolParker Pet Friendly Places
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs