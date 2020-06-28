Amenities

18029 E Saskatoon Pl Available 08/01/19 Awesome twnhome 3bed 2.5ba 2car A/C vaults, lots of hdwds very open mtn views no cats - Please check out our website for additional pictures and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com. This place is awesome. Wrap around front covered patio, hardwoods, two tone paint, granite, stainless steel appliances, lots of windows, deck off of dining room, oversized garage, Central Air, open floor plan, Mtn views, W/D hookups upstairs, upgraded carpet and tile, crown molding, vaulted ceilings and the list goes on. Awesome 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This is a great floor plan as it has separate living and family rooms, dining room and open to the kitchen. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs and master is vaulted and has upgraded everything in the bathroom with walk in closet. There is a jack and jill bathroom between the two secondary bedrooms. Washer and Dryer hookups are upstairs. The garage is in the basement but with lots of storage. Great mountain views and great location within the complex. Pool and clubhouse included in rent. Owner pays for water sewer and trash. Owner also pays for the HOA dues. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Dogs are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet if approved, but NO CATS!!. Outside smoking only. Please drive by the complex to make sure it meets up with your criteria and location. Please call Kevin at 303/531-5540 with any questions or you can text him at 303/570-4285 be sure to add the address so he knows which one you are interested in and can respond quickly.



(RLNE2456449)