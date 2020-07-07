All apartments in Parker
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

17631 Cornish PL

17631 Cornish Place · No Longer Available
Location

17631 Cornish Place, Parker, CO 80134
Clarke Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
17631 Cornish PL Available 06/06/20 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 1490 Sqft - 17631 Cornish Pl - Available 6/6/2020. Charming 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath home in Parker with large rear yard. Main level has a formal living room, family room with gas fireplace, kitchen and powder bathroom. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The features in this home include hardwood floors, ceiling fans, eat-in kitchen, sprinkler system, fenced rear, deck, unfinished basement, powder bath, 2-car garage, tile floors and 2" blinds. The kitchen has a side-by-side refrigerator, glass-top stove/oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave. No central A/C. Small pets allowed (under 35 lbs) with $250 pet deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,095
Lease Admin Fee: $200
Application Fee: $50
Air Filter Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

(RLNE5716504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17631 Cornish PL have any available units?
17631 Cornish PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 17631 Cornish PL have?
Some of 17631 Cornish PL's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17631 Cornish PL currently offering any rent specials?
17631 Cornish PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17631 Cornish PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 17631 Cornish PL is pet friendly.
Does 17631 Cornish PL offer parking?
Yes, 17631 Cornish PL offers parking.
Does 17631 Cornish PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17631 Cornish PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17631 Cornish PL have a pool?
Yes, 17631 Cornish PL has a pool.
Does 17631 Cornish PL have accessible units?
No, 17631 Cornish PL does not have accessible units.
Does 17631 Cornish PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17631 Cornish PL has units with dishwashers.

