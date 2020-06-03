All apartments in Parker
17611 Hoyt Pl.
Last updated July 1 2020 at 7:00 PM

17611 Hoyt Pl.

17611 Hoyt Place · No Longer Available
Location

17611 Hoyt Place, Parker, CO 80134
Clarke Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Multi-level home minutes from downtown Parker in the Douglas county school district. Up scale eat in kitchen with island and newer stainless steal appliances and light fixtures. To the front of the home there is a formal area with window seat, this space is very versatile. Every room has a ceiling fan. The lower level features the laundry room with newer Maytag washer and dryer plus a large room with a huge closet that can be used as a den or 4th bedroom. Relax on the new concrete patio while enjoying the outdoor speaker system and the play structure for the kids.
Trash pick up included
Dog friendly
non smoking
$55.00 application fee and credit check
available July1, 2020
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Parker. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and garbage pick-up. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 5th 2020. $2,300/month rent. $2,300 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17611 Hoyt Pl. have any available units?
17611 Hoyt Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 17611 Hoyt Pl. have?
Some of 17611 Hoyt Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17611 Hoyt Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
17611 Hoyt Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17611 Hoyt Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17611 Hoyt Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 17611 Hoyt Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 17611 Hoyt Pl. offers parking.
Does 17611 Hoyt Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17611 Hoyt Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17611 Hoyt Pl. have a pool?
No, 17611 Hoyt Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 17611 Hoyt Pl. have accessible units?
No, 17611 Hoyt Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 17611 Hoyt Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17611 Hoyt Pl. has units with dishwashers.

