17611 Hoyt Pl.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Multi-level home minutes from downtown Parker in the Douglas county school district. Up scale eat in kitchen with island and newer stainless steal appliances and light fixtures. To the front of the home there is a formal area with window seat, this space is very versatile. Every room has a ceiling fan. The lower level features the laundry room with newer Maytag washer and dryer plus a large room with a huge closet that can be used as a den or 4th bedroom. Relax on the new concrete patio while enjoying the outdoor speaker system and the play structure for the kids.

Trash pick up included

Dog friendly

non smoking

$55.00 application fee and credit check

available July1, 2020

Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Parker. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and garbage pick-up. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 5th 2020. $2,300/month rent. $2,300 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.