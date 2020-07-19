17435 Lincoln Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar concierge fire pit parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Welcome to the Beauvallon - one of Denvers finest buildings, located in downtown Denvers exclusive Golden Triangle neighborhood!



Gorgeous 1bd/1ba unit on the 8th Floor, complete with designer furnishings! New carpet, paint and stainless-steel appliances. Excellent downtown location that is convenient to everything - downtown business district, Cherry Creek business district, restaurants, bars, museums, art galleries, shops.



First floor retail includes a coffee shop and several restaurants.



Resort-style pool deck located on the 5th floor... a true urban oasis!



Unit Features:

- In Unit Washer/Dryer

- Air Conditioning

- Large bathroom with travertine finishes and jetted tub

- Granite Countertops

- Fully furnished

- Full turnkey kitchen (dishes, pots, pans, flatware, etc)

- Balcony

- Pet friendly



Building Amenities:

- 5th floor pool deck with hot tub, gardens, fire pits and grilling areas

- Assigned parking space in secure garage

- Private storage locker

- Concierge

- 24 hour security



Walkable to many bars, restaurants, coffee shops, Trader Joes, dry cleaners