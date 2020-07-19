17435 Lincoln Street

Amenities
Welcome to the Beauvallon - one of Denvers finest buildings, located in downtown Denvers exclusive Golden Triangle neighborhood!
Gorgeous 1bd/1ba unit on the 8th Floor, complete with designer furnishings! New carpet, paint and stainless-steel appliances. Excellent downtown location that is convenient to everything - downtown business district, Cherry Creek business district, restaurants, bars, museums, art galleries, shops.
First floor retail includes a coffee shop and several restaurants.
Resort-style pool deck located on the 5th floor... a true urban oasis!
Unit Features:
- In Unit Washer/Dryer
- Air Conditioning
- Large bathroom with travertine finishes and jetted tub
- Granite Countertops
- Fully furnished
- Full turnkey kitchen (dishes, pots, pans, flatware, etc)
- Balcony
- Pet friendly
Building Amenities:
- 5th floor pool deck with hot tub, gardens, fire pits and grilling areas
- Assigned parking space in secure garage
- Private storage locker
- Concierge
- 24 hour security
Walkable to many bars, restaurants, coffee shops, Trader Joes, dry cleaners