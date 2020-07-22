All apartments in Parker
17057 Campo Dr
Last updated October 8 2019 at 1:55 AM

17057 Campo Dr

17057 Campo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17057 Campo Drive, Parker, CO 80134
Clarke Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This freshly remodeled 4 bedroom/4 bath two-story home is absolutely stunning, top to bottom. It has been freshly painted inside and out and has a 3-car garage. New flooring throughout--beautiful neutral carpet and quality hickory laminate plank for easy care and cleaning. Enjoy interesting architectural features such as a majestic art niche, and built-ins. On the main level is a living/dining great room which flows into the kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, new stainless appliances, and a breakfast nook. The family room is centered around a gas fireplace and brick hearth complete with window seat and built-in shelving. French doors open to the deck and backyard. The master suite on the upper level has a cathedral ceiling and 5-piece bath with a large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms share a full bath. The basement has a recreation room, large 4th bedroom, 3/4 bath and a flex space which can be an exercise/craft/homeschool room or office.

Parker offers plenty of outdoor recreation with trails, parks, and paths. Great schools to choose from all in the Douglas County school district. Great shopping, entertainment, and dining all within close proximity.
Quick commute to Denver or DTC with easy access to E470 and I25.

No smoking, no cats. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17057 Campo Dr have any available units?
17057 Campo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 17057 Campo Dr have?
Some of 17057 Campo Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17057 Campo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17057 Campo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17057 Campo Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17057 Campo Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17057 Campo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17057 Campo Dr offers parking.
Does 17057 Campo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17057 Campo Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17057 Campo Dr have a pool?
No, 17057 Campo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17057 Campo Dr have accessible units?
No, 17057 Campo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17057 Campo Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17057 Campo Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
