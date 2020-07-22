17057 Campo Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This freshly remodeled 4 bedroom/4 bath two-story home is absolutely stunning, top to bottom. It has been freshly painted inside and out and has a 3-car garage. New flooring throughout--beautiful neutral carpet and quality hickory laminate plank for easy care and cleaning. Enjoy interesting architectural features such as a majestic art niche, and built-ins. On the main level is a living/dining great room which flows into the kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, new stainless appliances, and a breakfast nook. The family room is centered around a gas fireplace and brick hearth complete with window seat and built-in shelving. French doors open to the deck and backyard. The master suite on the upper level has a cathedral ceiling and 5-piece bath with a large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms share a full bath. The basement has a recreation room, large 4th bedroom, 3/4 bath and a flex space which can be an exercise/craft/homeschool room or office.



Parker offers plenty of outdoor recreation with trails, parks, and paths. Great schools to choose from all in the Douglas County school district. Great shopping, entertainment, and dining all within close proximity.

Quick commute to Denver or DTC with easy access to E470 and I25.



No smoking, no cats. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.