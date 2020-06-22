All apartments in Parker
17013 Hastings Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17013 Hastings Ave

17013 Hastings Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17013 Hastings Avenue, Parker, CO 80134
Clarke Farms

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
MOVE IN READY!!! Fantastic location!!!! - Please allow me to show you this beautiful home nestled in the desired Clarke Farms area! Just minutes from Parkers great restaurants, shops, movie theater and frequent community events!! The home is light and bright with a wonderful open floor plan highlighted with vaulted ceilings and fabulous tile flooring throughout main floor. Family room area features built in shelving and surround sound speakers perfect for movie nights warmed up by the cozy gas fireplace. The lovely kitchen area is open and offers all stainless steel appliances, and new granite counter-tops! Right next to the kitchen is the dining area that neighbors right into your family room... very nice open flow to this home! Upstairs you will find three bedrooms. The master is nice and big with a vaulted ceiling and a 5 piece bathroom along with a walk in closet, There is also another full bathroom in the hallway easy to access from all bedrooms. Head downstairs to the basement and you will find a huge finished basement area which provides a wide spacious rec room area for a 2nd living area as well as an additional bedroom and bathroom! There is also a ton of storage options! This home has newer paint and newer carpet! Its a must see in a great area with a Top notch Douglas school district ...Ready for you!!
Please call Jena Aguinaldo with Beacon Property Management at 720-298-2556 to get more information and to set up a showing! Anyone interested over the age of 18 will fill out an application which is $40 each- we run a full credit and background check (includes checking employment and past rental history) Although we prefer no pets, we will consider pets on a case by case basis. If owner approves then we will require a refundable pet deposit fee Per pet plus pet rent.

(RLNE4490607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17013 Hastings Ave have any available units?
17013 Hastings Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 17013 Hastings Ave have?
Some of 17013 Hastings Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17013 Hastings Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17013 Hastings Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17013 Hastings Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 17013 Hastings Ave is pet friendly.
Does 17013 Hastings Ave offer parking?
No, 17013 Hastings Ave does not offer parking.
Does 17013 Hastings Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17013 Hastings Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17013 Hastings Ave have a pool?
Yes, 17013 Hastings Ave has a pool.
Does 17013 Hastings Ave have accessible units?
No, 17013 Hastings Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 17013 Hastings Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 17013 Hastings Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
