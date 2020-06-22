17013 Hastings Ave

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court

MOVE IN READY!!! Fantastic location!!!! - Please allow me to show you this beautiful home nestled in the desired Clarke Farms area! Just minutes from Parkers great restaurants, shops, movie theater and frequent community events!! The home is light and bright with a wonderful open floor plan highlighted with vaulted ceilings and fabulous tile flooring throughout main floor. Family room area features built in shelving and surround sound speakers perfect for movie nights warmed up by the cozy gas fireplace. The lovely kitchen area is open and offers all stainless steel appliances, and new granite counter-tops! Right next to the kitchen is the dining area that neighbors right into your family room... very nice open flow to this home! Upstairs you will find three bedrooms. The master is nice and big with a vaulted ceiling and a 5 piece bathroom along with a walk in closet, There is also another full bathroom in the hallway easy to access from all bedrooms. Head downstairs to the basement and you will find a huge finished basement area which provides a wide spacious rec room area for a 2nd living area as well as an additional bedroom and bathroom! There is also a ton of storage options! This home has newer paint and newer carpet! Its a must see in a great area with a Top notch Douglas school district ...Ready for you!!

Please call Jena Aguinaldo with Beacon Property Management at 720-298-2556 to get more information and to set up a showing! Anyone interested over the age of 18 will fill out an application which is $40 each- we run a full credit and background check (includes checking employment and past rental history) Although we prefer no pets, we will consider pets on a case by case basis. If owner approves then we will require a refundable pet deposit fee Per pet plus pet rent.



(RLNE4490607)