Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym internet access

Outstanding 2 story in antelope Heights in cul-de-sac. Super home 3 bedrooms plus a loft, 2 1/2 bath, 1963 square feet, lovely home with decorator paint and many up grades including stainless steel appliances, a see through fire place, cove ceilings, crown molding. This home backs to open space with a beautiful back yard with solar lights and a stamped concrete patio. Includes both living room, family room, dining area. Also has A/C and sprinkler system.