Home
/
Parker, CO
/
16740 Firebrick Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:34 PM

16740 Firebrick Drive

16740 Firebrick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16740 Firebrick Drive, Parker, CO 80134
Bradbury Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Fantastic 5+ bedroom home in great Parker location! This home is located in the wonderful Bradbury Ranch neighborhood and boasts so much space! Wonderful large kitchen, wood floors, F/P, ceiling fans, 5 bedrooms, Den with cabinetry included, Large master bedroom with 5 piece master bath and huge walk in closet! And it also includes an UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY AREA WITH W/D!!

The finished basement houses a family room with a home theater projection system available for the tenants to use! There is an attached 3 car garage and a huge deck and fenced back yard for all your summer BBQ's and outdoor fun! Located in the wonderful Douglas County School District this property is a winner! Give us a call and we will be happy to set up showing!

Pet friendly with approval and additional pet deposit.

Video Tour: https://youtu.be/53IWmUCvkLA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16740 Firebrick Drive have any available units?
16740 Firebrick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 16740 Firebrick Drive have?
Some of 16740 Firebrick Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16740 Firebrick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16740 Firebrick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16740 Firebrick Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16740 Firebrick Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16740 Firebrick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16740 Firebrick Drive offers parking.
Does 16740 Firebrick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16740 Firebrick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16740 Firebrick Drive have a pool?
No, 16740 Firebrick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16740 Firebrick Drive have accessible units?
No, 16740 Firebrick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16740 Firebrick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16740 Firebrick Drive has units with dishwashers.
