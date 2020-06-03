16740 Firebrick Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage media room

Fantastic 5+ bedroom home in great Parker location! This home is located in the wonderful Bradbury Ranch neighborhood and boasts so much space! Wonderful large kitchen, wood floors, F/P, ceiling fans, 5 bedrooms, Den with cabinetry included, Large master bedroom with 5 piece master bath and huge walk in closet! And it also includes an UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY AREA WITH W/D!!



The finished basement houses a family room with a home theater projection system available for the tenants to use! There is an attached 3 car garage and a huge deck and fenced back yard for all your summer BBQ's and outdoor fun! Located in the wonderful Douglas County School District this property is a winner! Give us a call and we will be happy to set up showing!



Pet friendly with approval and additional pet deposit.



Video Tour: https://youtu.be/53IWmUCvkLA