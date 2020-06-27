16250 White Hawk Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful home Just off of Main Street - Flexible Move in Date! - This gorgeous and spacious home is just off of Main Street and Jordan Road, in the perfect location for your next home! This four bedroom, 3 bathroom home has beautiful french doors, stainless steel appliances, and is at the end of a cul de sac with an open space in front with views of the mountains giving you a glimpse at Colorado living right from your windows! Quickly get anywhere in Colorado with easy access to I25 right down the road, and come home and park in your very own 2 car attached garage. The backyard is xeriscaped allowing you to enjoy the community managed open space out the front without having all the upkeep of a backyard lawn. This community has a pool, clubhouse, and tennis courts right at your fingertips, and all of this right by Chaparral High School! With all of this, and a flexible availability date! You've got the perfect property, right here, schedule your showing today!



