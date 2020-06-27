All apartments in Parker
Location

16250 White Hawk Drive, Parker, CO 80134
Bradbury Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful home Just off of Main Street - Flexible Move in Date! - This gorgeous and spacious home is just off of Main Street and Jordan Road, in the perfect location for your next home! This four bedroom, 3 bathroom home has beautiful french doors, stainless steel appliances, and is at the end of a cul de sac with an open space in front with views of the mountains giving you a glimpse at Colorado living right from your windows! Quickly get anywhere in Colorado with easy access to I25 right down the road, and come home and park in your very own 2 car attached garage. The backyard is xeriscaped allowing you to enjoy the community managed open space out the front without having all the upkeep of a backyard lawn. This community has a pool, clubhouse, and tennis courts right at your fingertips, and all of this right by Chaparral High School! With all of this, and a flexible availability date! You've got the perfect property, right here, schedule your showing today!

(RLNE4650478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16250 White Hawk Dr have any available units?
16250 White Hawk Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 16250 White Hawk Dr have?
Some of 16250 White Hawk Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16250 White Hawk Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16250 White Hawk Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16250 White Hawk Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16250 White Hawk Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16250 White Hawk Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16250 White Hawk Dr offers parking.
Does 16250 White Hawk Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16250 White Hawk Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16250 White Hawk Dr have a pool?
Yes, 16250 White Hawk Dr has a pool.
Does 16250 White Hawk Dr have accessible units?
No, 16250 White Hawk Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16250 White Hawk Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16250 White Hawk Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
