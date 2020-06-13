All apartments in Parker
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:42 PM

16061 E Tall Timber Lane

16061 East Tall Timber Lane · (720) 500-6473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16061 East Tall Timber Lane, Parker, CO 80134
Douglas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2914 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Check out this large home in Parker on a cul-de-sac with four bedrooms, plus a main floor study or optional fifth bedroom with an adjacent bathroom, three full bathrooms, unfinished basement, and attached garage. The main level features 20 ft ceilings, a formal dining room, living room, family room, huge kitchen with double ovens and a breakfast nook. Upstairs is the ample master suite with a wine bar. The laundry room is conveniently located on the upper level. Outside enjoy a great yard, before for summertime entertaining. Located in the Douglas County School District: Gold Rush Elementary, Cimarron Jr. High, Legend High School.

Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly. Pet deposit is $300 for first pet, $200 for each additional. Utilities are tenant responsibility. All appliances included. Please call for more information or to schedule a time to see this lovely home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16061 E Tall Timber Lane have any available units?
16061 E Tall Timber Lane has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 16061 E Tall Timber Lane have?
Some of 16061 E Tall Timber Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16061 E Tall Timber Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16061 E Tall Timber Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16061 E Tall Timber Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16061 E Tall Timber Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16061 E Tall Timber Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16061 E Tall Timber Lane does offer parking.
Does 16061 E Tall Timber Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16061 E Tall Timber Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16061 E Tall Timber Lane have a pool?
No, 16061 E Tall Timber Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16061 E Tall Timber Lane have accessible units?
No, 16061 E Tall Timber Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16061 E Tall Timber Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16061 E Tall Timber Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
