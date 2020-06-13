16061 E Tall Timber Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Check out this large home in Parker on a cul-de-sac with four bedrooms, plus a main floor study or optional fifth bedroom with an adjacent bathroom, three full bathrooms, unfinished basement, and attached garage. The main level features 20 ft ceilings, a formal dining room, living room, family room, huge kitchen with double ovens and a breakfast nook. Upstairs is the ample master suite with a wine bar. The laundry room is conveniently located on the upper level. Outside enjoy a great yard, before for summertime entertaining. Located in the Douglas County School District: Gold Rush Elementary, Cimarron Jr. High, Legend High School.



Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly. Pet deposit is $300 for first pet, $200 for each additional. Utilities are tenant responsibility. All appliances included. Please call for more information or to schedule a time to see this lovely home!