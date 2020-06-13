15953 Filly Ave

Amenities
Brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath single house in Parker - Property Id: 100053
AVAILABLE NOW -- Brand new construction single family home in Parker, just completed.
- Convenient to downtown Parker, Mainstreet, Park Meadows, I-25 and E-470
- Open kitchen with all stainless appliances, including refrigerator/freezer, microwave, glasstop range/oven and dishwasher, large center island, granite countertops, walk in pantry, and plenty of cabinet space.
- Large plank wood floors in the open family room and on main level.
- Bathrooms are all with tile floor and granite countertops.
- 4 bedrooms plus a spacious loft. 2168 Living space plus additional 1004 sf unfinished basement for storage.
- 2 car garage. Washer and Dryer included
- Trash is included in the rent. HOA is paid by owner. Tenant responsible for ALL OTHER UTILITIES.
Minimum one year lease, longer leases available.
$350 non-refundable fee for a small dog. $550 non-refundable fee for a medium dog.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100053
Property Id 100053
(RLNE4704551)