15953 Filly Ave

Amenities

Brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath single house in Parker - Property Id: 100053



AVAILABLE NOW -- Brand new construction single family home in Parker, just completed.



- Convenient to downtown Parker, Mainstreet, Park Meadows, I-25 and E-470



- Open kitchen with all stainless appliances, including refrigerator/freezer, microwave, glasstop range/oven and dishwasher, large center island, granite countertops, walk in pantry, and plenty of cabinet space.



- Large plank wood floors in the open family room and on main level.



- Bathrooms are all with tile floor and granite countertops.



- 4 bedrooms plus a spacious loft. 2168 Living space plus additional 1004 sf unfinished basement for storage.



- 2 car garage. Washer and Dryer included



- Trash is included in the rent. HOA is paid by owner. Tenant responsible for ALL OTHER UTILITIES.



Minimum one year lease, longer leases available.

$350 non-refundable fee for a small dog. $550 non-refundable fee for a medium dog.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100053

