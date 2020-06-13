All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 15953 Filly Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
15953 Filly Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15953 Filly Ave

15953 Filly Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15953 Filly Avenue, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath single house in Parker - Property Id: 100053

AVAILABLE NOW -- Brand new construction single family home in Parker, just completed.

- Convenient to downtown Parker, Mainstreet, Park Meadows, I-25 and E-470

- Open kitchen with all stainless appliances, including refrigerator/freezer, microwave, glasstop range/oven and dishwasher, large center island, granite countertops, walk in pantry, and plenty of cabinet space.

- Large plank wood floors in the open family room and on main level.

- Bathrooms are all with tile floor and granite countertops.

- 4 bedrooms plus a spacious loft. 2168 Living space plus additional 1004 sf unfinished basement for storage.

- 2 car garage. Washer and Dryer included

- Trash is included in the rent. HOA is paid by owner. Tenant responsible for ALL OTHER UTILITIES.

Minimum one year lease, longer leases available.
$350 non-refundable fee for a small dog. $550 non-refundable fee for a medium dog.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100053
Property Id 100053

(RLNE4704551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15953 Filly Ave have any available units?
15953 Filly Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 15953 Filly Ave have?
Some of 15953 Filly Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15953 Filly Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15953 Filly Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15953 Filly Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15953 Filly Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15953 Filly Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15953 Filly Ave offers parking.
Does 15953 Filly Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15953 Filly Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15953 Filly Ave have a pool?
No, 15953 Filly Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15953 Filly Ave have accessible units?
No, 15953 Filly Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15953 Filly Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15953 Filly Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd
Parker, CO 80134
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd
Parker, CO 80134
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolParker Pet Friendly Places
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs