All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 15455 Carob Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
15455 Carob Circle
Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:22 PM

15455 Carob Circle

15455 Carob Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15455 Carob Circle, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as August 14th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

This beautiful home features a main floor study and a large kitchen and family room set up. Features include granite counters, nice dark wood cabinets and a double oven. Vaulted ceilings in the family room, fireplace and central air conditioning are additional features.

Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms including a master suite. There is a 2nd bedroom with a private bath and 2 additional bedrooms with a Jack and Jill set up with the bath in the middle.

There is tons of space with a full 1150 square foot unfinished basement which along with the 3 car garage, should complement all of your storage needs. The backyard is manageable and features a nice deck. This home is only minutes south of E-470 and features quick access to I-25 and Park Meadows Resort. One small dog is acceptable. You will love all the space and quietness of this lovely home.

Pets - yes
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Trash
Laundry -W/D
Fireplace -Yes
Parking - 3 car Garage
Basement - Unfinished
School District -Douglass County

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15455 Carob Circle have any available units?
15455 Carob Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 15455 Carob Circle have?
Some of 15455 Carob Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15455 Carob Circle currently offering any rent specials?
15455 Carob Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15455 Carob Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 15455 Carob Circle is pet friendly.
Does 15455 Carob Circle offer parking?
Yes, 15455 Carob Circle offers parking.
Does 15455 Carob Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15455 Carob Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15455 Carob Circle have a pool?
No, 15455 Carob Circle does not have a pool.
Does 15455 Carob Circle have accessible units?
No, 15455 Carob Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 15455 Carob Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 15455 Carob Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd
Parker, CO 80134
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolParker Pet Friendly Places
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs