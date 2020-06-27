15455 Carob Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as August 14th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



This beautiful home features a main floor study and a large kitchen and family room set up. Features include granite counters, nice dark wood cabinets and a double oven. Vaulted ceilings in the family room, fireplace and central air conditioning are additional features.



Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms including a master suite. There is a 2nd bedroom with a private bath and 2 additional bedrooms with a Jack and Jill set up with the bath in the middle.



There is tons of space with a full 1150 square foot unfinished basement which along with the 3 car garage, should complement all of your storage needs. The backyard is manageable and features a nice deck. This home is only minutes south of E-470 and features quick access to I-25 and Park Meadows Resort. One small dog is acceptable. You will love all the space and quietness of this lovely home.



Pets - yes

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Trash

Laundry -W/D

Fireplace -Yes

Parking - 3 car Garage

Basement - Unfinished

School District -Douglass County



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.

Contact us to schedule a showing.