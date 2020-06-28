14747 Estonian Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities guest suite pet friendly

Do not miss this incredible home with executive appointments available for a short term lease. 5 bedrooms, 4 baths with 4,916 Sq. Ft. Main floor master bedroom, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, and double ovens. Additional upgrades include a fireplace with limestone surround and Alderwood Mantle, Gourmet Kitchen, Walk-in Pantry, Guest Suite with separate 3/4 bath, custom finished basement with wet bar + full-size wine fridge! The backyard is fenced with a large entertaining area with a stained concrete patio and pergola. Situated in highly desirable Douglas County with open enrollment for the kids. Well behaved pets at owners discretion with refundable pet deposit. 6-8 month lease only - after that the property will be placed on the market for sale. Perfect if you are having a house built, or just want to find the perfect area to settle down. Please visit https://showmojo.com/petetemple/gallery to schedule a showing for this property. Available TODAY.