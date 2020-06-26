14176 Double Dutch Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Take a look at this stunning home in the BEST, top ranked, neighborhood in Parker! This 2 story home with finished basement has all of the upgrades you could hope for! Stainless appliances and granite counters, gas stove, and double oven in the beautiful gourmet kitchen with real hardwood floors. Full bath with bedroom on main level to use as mother-in-law, guest bed, or office. 4 bedrooms upstairs plus large loft space. Upstairs laundry. Master has 2 huge walk-in closets and luxury 5 piece bath. Full finished basement with rec area, 6th bedroom, 4th bath. Large 3 car garage. Great outdoor living space with large stamped concrete patio, backing to open space with privacy, and views, this is the perfect home for entertaining this summer! Located minutes from Downtown Parker as well as I-25 for short commutes to DTC and DIA.