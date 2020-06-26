All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 14176 Double Dutch Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
14176 Double Dutch Loop
Last updated June 27 2019 at 7:33 PM

14176 Double Dutch Loop

14176 Double Dutch Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14176 Double Dutch Cir, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Take a look at this stunning home in the BEST, top ranked, neighborhood in Parker! This 2 story home with finished basement has all of the upgrades you could hope for! Stainless appliances and granite counters, gas stove, and double oven in the beautiful gourmet kitchen with real hardwood floors. Full bath with bedroom on main level to use as mother-in-law, guest bed, or office. 4 bedrooms upstairs plus large loft space. Upstairs laundry. Master has 2 huge walk-in closets and luxury 5 piece bath. Full finished basement with rec area, 6th bedroom, 4th bath. Large 3 car garage. Great outdoor living space with large stamped concrete patio, backing to open space with privacy, and views, this is the perfect home for entertaining this summer! Located minutes from Downtown Parker as well as I-25 for short commutes to DTC and DIA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14176 Double Dutch Loop have any available units?
14176 Double Dutch Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 14176 Double Dutch Loop have?
Some of 14176 Double Dutch Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14176 Double Dutch Loop currently offering any rent specials?
14176 Double Dutch Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14176 Double Dutch Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 14176 Double Dutch Loop is pet friendly.
Does 14176 Double Dutch Loop offer parking?
Yes, 14176 Double Dutch Loop offers parking.
Does 14176 Double Dutch Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14176 Double Dutch Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14176 Double Dutch Loop have a pool?
No, 14176 Double Dutch Loop does not have a pool.
Does 14176 Double Dutch Loop have accessible units?
No, 14176 Double Dutch Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 14176 Double Dutch Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 14176 Double Dutch Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolParker Pet Friendly Places
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs