12928 Ironstone Way

12928 Ironstone Way
Location

12928 Ironstone Way, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
201 Available 11/09/19 Spacious one bedroom with beautiful views at Ironstone in Stroh Ranch. Beautiful natural light with oversize windows and vaulted ceilings. All the extras including microwave, washer, dryer, tile floors, oversize tub, large storage space, A/C, ceiling fan, fireplace, designer paint and newer carpet. Rent includes water, use of pool and fitness center. Convenient to Tech Center - off Parker Rd -- and RTD line. Close to Cherry Creek Trail for walking, running and biking. NOTE: This apartment is NOT furnished. This is a must see! Background check required. NO smoking.

Owner pays trash and sewer. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, cable, internet.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/parker-co?lid=12677678

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5225866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

