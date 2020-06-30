12928 Ironstone Way

Amenities

201 Available 11/09/19 Spacious one bedroom with beautiful views at Ironstone in Stroh Ranch. Beautiful natural light with oversize windows and vaulted ceilings. All the extras including microwave, washer, dryer, tile floors, oversize tub, large storage space, A/C, ceiling fan, fireplace, designer paint and newer carpet. Rent includes water, use of pool and fitness center. Convenient to Tech Center - off Parker Rd -- and RTD line. Close to Cherry Creek Trail for walking, running and biking. NOTE: This apartment is NOT furnished. This is a must see! Background check required. NO smoking.



Owner pays trash and sewer. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, cable, internet.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/parker-co?lid=12677678



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5225866)